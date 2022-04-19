Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Helping Precinct Properties To Next Stage

Tuesday, 19 April 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have assisted Precinct Properties New Zealand (NZX: PCT) to achieve a ground-changing strategic partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

The agreement commits GIC to acquiring 75.1% of an initial portfolio of fully-developed property assets from Precinct, with the potential to grow the portfolio to around $1b. Chapman Tripp has advised Precinct on all aspects of the limited partnership structure, corporate, property, finance and tax law aspects.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by partners Roger Wallis and Matthew Carroll on the corporate and property aspects of the transaction, with specialist support from Chapman Tripp’s Finance and Tax teams, led by Cathryn Barber and Graeme Olding.

Precinct CEO Scott Pritchard said, “Establishing a collaborative and committed partnership with a global investor of GIC’s scale and quality represents a strategic step forward for our business, which provides access to capital and will supports Precinct’s future growth strategy, further enhancing shareholder returns”.

Precinct will be the investment manager under a market fee arrangement. The GIC partnership reflects a next stage after the internalisation of Precinct last year, which Chapman Tripp also acted on.

Roger Wallis said it had been satisfying to help the Precinct team execute another transformative project for the business.

The transaction is expected to complete later this year. Bell Gully acted for GIC. The wider Chapman Tripp team included Special Counsel Andrea Shepherd and Greer Fredricson, Senior Associates Edwina Ma and Hayden Reyngoud, and Senior Solicitor Liam Stoneley.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>



Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 