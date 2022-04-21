Leave The Car At Home For Earth Day

The Motor Trade Association has some simple advice for Earth Day tomorrow: leave the car at home.

“We all want to do our bit for the environment,” Ian Baggott, MTA Sector Manager – Energy and Environment, says.

“The transport sector is a significant contributor (around 17%) of New Zealand’s greenhouse gases, and we agree that needs to change.

“We are working with Government and sector agencies to reduce carbon emissions in the national fleet.

“So, this Friday, we encourage people to support Earth Day and take public transport, ride a bike, or walk.”

That advice might seem unexpected to some, coming from an automotive industry organisation.

But MTA supports the Government’s climate change goals and encourages a wide range of initiatives to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector.

And while Earth Day might only last 24 hours, there’s one step drivers can take to contribute to the sustainability cause every day – and that’s checking and cutting their vehicle emissions.

“Not everyone can afford a new EV or low emission vehicle. But motorists can help make a difference – and save themselves some bucks – by getting their vehicle serviced,” Ian says.

“The day-to-day carbon emissions from your car come from the combustion of petrol or diesel in the engine.

“Fuel efficiency of an engine can get worse over time so regular maintenance of your vehicle can keep you safe and it can improve your fuel efficiency, saving you money and reducing carbon in your exhaust.”

It’s estimated that a combination of driving sensibly and a regular service can help you save nearly 20% on fuel consumption.

“Even low-emitting vehicles deteriorate over time,” Ian says. “The average age of our national fleet is around 14 years, so it’s definitely worth talking to your mechanic about emissions testing and regular servicing.”

There are two key methods – mechanical and behavioural – to reduce emissions.

Mechanical : Get your vehicle serviced by a professional, including replacing worn out components (like spark plugs, air filters, and oxygen sensors) and checking for software updates Keep your tyres pumped to the right pressure Use the correct oil Use the correct grade of petrol – you make no gains in performance by running 95 or 98 octane fuel in an engine designed for 91 grade fuel.

: Behavioural : Drive moderately – avoid aggressive acceleration and braking Stick to the speed limit Use cruise control where appropriate (the car will determine optimum fuel use) Remove roof racks/boxes (which cause drag on the car) Remove unnecessary weight from the car (extra weight requires more fuel usage).

:

Earth Day is Friday, April 22. The theme for this year’s Earth Day is Invest in Our Planet. More information can be found here.

© Scoop Media

