Real Estate Agency Unites With Queenstown Charities

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty

Two key community organisations will now receive ongoing philanthropic support from a leading Queenstown real estate agency.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty (NZSIR) has pledged to support the Wakatipu Community Foundation (WCF) and the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT) via the new NZSIR Community Fund.

The agency has kicked off the fund with a $30,000 base contribution and has invited all Southern Lakes-based NZSIR licensees to also contribute to the corporate fund on a per-property-sale basis.

NZSIR Managing Director Mark Harris says the two grassroots community organisations were the ideal recipients of the generous initiative.

“Social responsibility is very important to us as a company and we are thrilled to be giving something back to the Queenstown community,” he says. “We have long talked about pledging our commitment to a certain charity or organisation that has a truly positive impact on local people and the Wakatipu Community Foundation and Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust do incredible work in our region. We are very proud to be supporters of that work.”

WCF is a registered not-for-profit charity that facilitates bespoke endowment funds for individuals and families and provides grants to local organisations for the benefit of the wider community through arts and culture, housing, sports, youth, education and the environment.

WCF Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Belmont says the charity is delighted to welcome NZSIR on board as a corporate partner.

“The Wakatipu Community Foundation is excited to partner with NZSIR and their team of locals to provide vital funding for our community groups in the Queenstown Lakes District,” she says. “Not only will the NZSIR Community Fund make an impact today, it will lead us well into the future. We also admire their leadership in showing how successful businesses can work with – and help – their community.”

Harris has invited the NZSIR team of local licensees to become contributors to the fund. The company will then match every individual agent contribution dollar for dollar.

“The fund also provides a vehicle for our team members to make their own personal contributions to the wider community in addition to the contribution from NZSIR,” Harris adds.

Thirty per cent of the NZSIR Community Fund will go to the QLCHT – which NZSIR is the exclusive real estate supporter of – to help fund community housing projects in the Queenstown Lakes District. Thirty-five per cent will go towards a NZSIR Endowment Fund for perpetuity, to grow and return income to the WCF on an ongoing basis, while another 35 per cent goes to a NZSIR Impact Fund to be distributed to the community annually. NZSIR will nominate which local causes the Impact Fund is directed to.

Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust Executive Officer Julie Scott says: “This is a unique and innovative concept from NZSIR that we welcome wholeheartedly. With nearly 800 households on our waiting list, demand for affordable and secure housing is ever increasing. We are sincerely grateful to NZSIR for these funds which will assist us in housing more families throughout the entire Queenstown Lakes District.”

NZSIR is also investigating the establishment of community funds in other NZ locations.

“The feedback from our teams so far has been very positive and we are looking forward to eventually expanding this initiative into other parts of the country via Community Foundations of NZ,” Harris says.

