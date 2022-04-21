Beca’s Amelia Linzey Accompanies PM Jacinda Ardern On Trade Mission To Singapore And Japan

Amelia Linzey, Beca’s Group Director – Advisory and Chief Planner, was one of 13 senior business leaders selected to accompany New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern as part of a trade mission to Singapore and Japan this week. The delegation also included Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor.

We are extremely honoured that Amelia, a member of Beca’s senior leadership team has been invited to join the Prime Minister on her first overseas visit for more than two years.

Singapore and Japan are two of New Zealand’s most significant two-way trading partners, and the trade mission is a chance to reaffirm strategic partnerships between government, business, and industry, and focus on supporting economic recovery and growth for all three countries post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for Beca and New Zealand Inc to demonstrate we are fully open for business,” says Amelia. “It allows us to engage with and deepen our connections with our clients and partners in Singapore and Japan, to build relationships with other New Zealand companies operating in this region, and to use the visit to identify opportunities to increase the delivery of our services in new markets and industry sectors.”

Business delegates have been invited to a range of events, including taking part in a customary welcome ceremony and a Kūwaha unveiling at Gardens by the Bay, as a symbol of the strong cultural ties between the two countries. The trade mission provides opportunities to meet face to face with leading Singaporean and Japanese businesses and industry partners to discuss topics such as new technologies and digitisation, innovation, climate change and sustainability, all key areas where Beca has a lot to offer our international markets.

Amelia Linzey is Beca’s Group Director Advisory, Chief Planner, Chair of the business’s Sustainability Steering Group and Director of the Beca Group Board. As Group Director of the Advisory business, she oversees over 600 professional project managers, sustainability and environmental scientists, management consultants, strategic advisors, risk and climate advisors, planners, architects and urban designers across Aotearoa and Australia.

About Beca

Beca is one of Asia Pacific’s largest independent, multidisciplinary advisory, design and engineering consultancies. Since our founding in 1920, we’ve become one of the most progressive, client-centric professional services consultancies in our region. We have more than 3,300 employees in 23 offices around the world and have delivered projects in more than 70 countries.

For more, please visit www.beca.com

© Scoop Media

