NZCTU Endorses MUNZ Call For Port Safety Inquiry

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions wholeheartedly endorses the Maritime Union of New Zealand’s call for an inquiry into port safety in New Zealand, says General Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.
 

"The death of Atiroa Tuaiti on 19th April at the Ports of Auckland is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and community.

‘It's deeply concerning that yet again, a worker has been killed at Ports of Auckland’ says NZCTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges, ‘Clearly, something needs to change in the industry. This is just the latest tragedy in a long line of events at the port.’

"Every New Zealander deserves to know that when they leave for work in the morning, they will come home safely at the end of the day. We need a thorough and in depth inquiry into what has gone wrong at the ports and what needs to be done to keep people safe."

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
