Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact And Lightsource bp Join Forces As Solar Development Partners In New Zealand

Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: Contact Energy

New Zealand energy company Contact Energy (’Contact’) and global solar developer Lightsource bp (‘LSbp’) will collaborate on a series of grid-scale solar generation projects to create up to 380,000 megawatt hours of clean, affordable electricity annually by 2026 – enough to power 50,000 homes across the country.

Under the new 50/50 joint venture Contact and LSbp will source, develop and construct multiple solar farm projects in various locations across New Zealand. Contact will be able to purchase the electricity generated from the projects via a long-term power purchase agreement.

Contact CEO Mike Fuge said the new joint venture is aligned with Contact’s strategy to decarbonise New Zealand through the development and delivery of renewable generation projects.

“Our strategy lays out a path for Contact to decarbonise New Zealand, and a critical aspect of this is our commitment to help meet the massive, anticipated demand for renewable electricity.

“We’re very pleased to be joining forces with Lightsource bp – their team has deep solar development expertise and a hugely impressive track record.”

Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy infrastructure, active across 17 countries, including Australia and has delivered over 5.4 gigawatts of utility scale solar projects across the world. Founded in 2010, LSbp is now a 50/50 joint venture with energy company bp, and was created to provide sustainable and affordable power to businesses and communities across the world.

LSbp’s Australia and New Zealand Country Manager Adam Pegg said: “We are excited to announce our market entry into New Zealand and this new exclusive partnership with Contact.

“Grid-scale solar generation is a natural fit for New Zealand’s current generation mix and this partnership sees an experienced and highly-regarded New Zealand generator and retailer join forces with our global solar expertise to create cost-competitive and reliable solar power.

“Recently we announced our ambition to develop 25GW of solar power projects across the world by 2025, and this partnership with Contact is a further milestone in that journey.”

Mr Pegg said the construction of state-of-the-art solar renewable generation projects was expected to create around 500 construction jobs over the next four years. “Our solar farms will create significant jobs and investment into regional New Zealand communities and businesses.”

Mr Fuge said the economics and attributes of solar developments had become increasingly appealing in recent years. “The technology around grid-scale solar generation has improved significantly and we’re looking forward to bringing these development opportunities to life with the Lightsource bp team.”

Contact and LSbp expect to announce details of their first potential development site in the coming months, and are targeting to begin electricity generation by 2024.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Contact Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 