Celebrating The Earth: The Lost Explorer Mezcal Marks Arrival In NZ On World Earth Day

AUCKLAND, NZ – 22 April 2022: Recognised as the most highly awarded mezcal of 2021, The Lost Explorer Mezcal, originating from the rich biodiverse soils of Mexico’s Oaxaca region, has arrived on Aotearoa shores to elevate Kiwi palates and celebrate the earth this April.

The Lost Explorer Mezcal’s entrance into the New Zealand market will be marked at a trade and consumer tasting and food matching event at La Fuente Wine & Mezcal in Auckland on World Earth Day, Friday 22nd April.

Distributed exclusively in New Zealand by Federal Merchants & Co, Megan Barrett-Hamilton says, “The Lost Explorer Mezcal is dedicated to empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise and protecting the artisanal craft, and heritage of the country and it’s wonderful to be able to showcase this outstanding range on Earth Day at La Fuente.

“The Lost Explorer includes three exceptional mezcales – Espadín, Tobalá and Salmiana – born from a process that is deeply in tune with the rhythm of nature. Mezcal is something to be savoured, and discerning spirits lovers will be impressed by not only the quality and complexity of these mezcales, which are as nuanced as wine, but the integrity than underpins the brand.”

Co-founded by adventurer and environmentalist David de Rothschild and entrepreneur Thor Björgólfsson in 2020, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is made from 100 percent agave, cultivated in the Valles Centrales, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Made in partnership with internationally recognised and award-winning Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos and family, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is founded on a firm ethos of the sustainable production of high-quality, artisanal mezcales in a way that supports the local community and environment in Oaxaca including the mezcalero being a shareholder in the company.

Sustainable local production is at the core of The Lost Explorer Mezcal’s purpose, with the range made exclusively at the family home of Don Fortino Ramos, where the production team are long term employees. For every agave used, The Lost Explorer has committed to replanting at least three more agave to protect biodiversity within the agave population.

Sustainability carries through the production process. Water is recycled for distillation and irrigation, all compost and fertilser is made from recycled agave and is free from chemicals, while more work being done to reduce the carbon footprint created by the production process and offset with reforestation and replanting programmes.

Crafted using agaves that have reached full maturity at 8,10 or 12 years, each species in the three expressions – Espadín, Tobalá and Salmiana – are hand-harvested at the moment of ripeness. The piñas (agave hearts) are then returned to the ground and cooked in earth ovens – which gives mezcal its categoric smoky quality, differentiating it from tequila.

Once cooked, the piñas are ground and macerated, fermented in open wooden barrels, then double-distilled in a copper. The final product is bottled in glass made from recycled crystal scraps, hand-labelled, and sealed with a natural wood stopper and biodegradable natural beeswax.

Within a year of launching The Lost Explorer Mezcal achieved the accolade of being the most highly awarded mezcal in the world, including double gold, gold and silver from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Taste Master - best of the best - from The Spirits Business Tequila and Mezcal Masters.

“The Lost Explorer’s commitment to crafting the highest quality mezcales and to becoming a leader in sustainability is really admirable and not always the dominant situation in Mexico,” says Edmundo Farrera, mezcal specialist and owner of La Fuente Wine & Mezcal.

“What I love about this range is that it’s true mezcal for appreciation. The Lost Explorer will appeal to those with refined palates and people who appreciate great wine, whiskey or spirits – top shelf has arrived in New Zealand.”

The Lost Explorer Espadin

RRP $ 159.99 (750ml bottle)

Eight year old Agave. A sweet and herbaceous expression, well balanced with hints of sweet apple, ripe fruits and a mild smokey layer to finish. Origin: San Pablo Huixtepec, Oaxaca. Distillation: Double

The Lost Explorer Tobala

RRP $ 279.99 (750ml bottle)

Ten year old Agave. An earthy expression, with hints of tobacco, cocoa, vanilla and leather, offering a unique balance between wood aromas and umami flavours. Origin: San Pablo Huixtepec, Oaxaca. Distillation: Double

The Lost Explorer Salmiana

RRP $ 349.99 (750ml bottle)

Twelve year old Agave. The mostherbaceous expression of all, offering a sweet and spicy profile with hints of green chili, grapefruit and fresh agave. Origin: San Pablo Huixtepec, Oaxaca. Distillation: Double

To discover The Lost Explorer Mezcal visit: www.thelostexplorermezcal.com

The full range is available from distributors Federal Merchants & Co or on premise at La Fuente Wine & Mezcal. Imagery is available to download here.

© Scoop Media

