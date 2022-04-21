Top 10 Print Apprentices Of The Year 2022

New Zealand’s Top 10 print apprentices for 2022 have been unveiled by PrintNZ alongside Competenz/Te Pūkenga.

Vying for the BJ Ball Papers Apprentice of the Year – to be presented at the Pride In Print Awards gala dinner on June 17 at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre – the Top 10 entails:

· Victoria Anderson – Signbiz (Hawke’s Bay)

· Emmanuel Bautista – Pakworld (Christchurch)

· Liam Blom – ACI Screen & Print (Auckland)

· Kosema Fuiono – Blue Star Collard (Auckland)

· Frey Head – Oji Fibre Solutions Paper Bag (Auckland)

· Mithun Reddy – Philstic Labels (Auckland)

· Khan Silva – Jenkins Freshpac (Tauranga)

· Nana Southall – Blue Star Constellation (Auckland)

· John Sutton – Opal Packaging (Hawke’s Bay)

· Holomesi Tuineau – Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific (Auckland)

PrintNZ chief executive Ruth Cobb says all of the apprentices are worthy candidates, who are owed full recognition for the high quality of their practical and bookwork in what are ongoing, challenging times.

“Our Competenz training advisors – Malcolm Pearce, Steven Jack and Grant Alsop – have spoken in glowing terms as to the dedication and commitment to high-quality of these apprentices,” says Ms Cobb.

Among notable comments made by the training advisors were:

· Victoria Anderson – assignments tended to be detailed and full of supporting evidence showing someone talented at their job and who enjoys their work

· Emmanuel Bautista – a training advisor’s dream

· Liam Blom – really aimed to provide good, detailed work

· Kosema Fuiono – very enthusiastic and conscientious, produced high-quality practical and bookwork

· Frey Head – grown into his role as a printer and is now running a shift at Oji

· Mithun Reddy – applied himself and made an impression, his enthusiasm and personality really work well for him

· Khan Silva – provided tidy work, good detail and applied himself well to the process

· Nana Southall – put a lot of effort into the detail and explained things very well

· John Sutton – determined to get on with the job, constructive and driven to achieve

· Holomesi Tuineau – very good assignment work and has become a very good tradesperson

“These apprentices have fully illustrated their individual skills and personalities, while navigating a variety of obstacles thrown up by the pandemic,” continues Ms Cobb.

“In fact, despite undertaking the two toughest years of their apprenticeships under the umbrella of COVID-19, many of these apprentices were able to stay ahead of the game and complete their assignments early.

“That is huge credit to them individually, as well as to their employers and managers for providing much-needed support throughout – particularly when business pressures will have already been heightened, given current circumstances.”

Ms Cobb also paid tribute to the ongoing support of principal sponsor, BJ Ball Papers.

The Top 5 apprentices are expected to be announced at a Training Graduation Ceremony on May 17.

