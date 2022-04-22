Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Does Not Compute: State-of-the-art Technology Arrives In Aotearoa To Abolish E-waste In Landfills

Friday, 22 April 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Computer Recycling

On the eve of Earth Day, with this year’s theme suitably ‘Invest in our Planet,’ Aotearoa’s e-waste recycling capability is set to eradicate e-waste to landfill with the introduction of Aotearoa’s first e-waste shredding and optical sorting machinery.

This kickstarts a foundational step change in the country’s recycling strategy, giving Aotearoa the potential to transition from one of the worst e-waste offenders in the developed world to global leaders.

Computer Recycling, the country’s leading electronic waste recycler specialising in technology reuse and recycling, brought the first-of-its-kind BLUBOX e-waste technology to Aotearoa. BLUBOX is a world-class waste sorting machine of which is one of only eight on the planet.

Patrick Moynahan, Computer Recycling’s Managing Director, says that the implementation of BLUBOX is an integral move forward for Aotearoa’s e-waste strategy.

“The average Kiwi produces 20kg of e-waste per year, which is one of the highest amounts per capita on Earth. On the whole that’s around 80,000 tonnes of e-waste per year,” says Patrick.

“BLUBOX technology allows Aotearoa to divert thousands of tonnes from the country’s landfills every year, with the ability to sort one tonne per hour. We’ve got shipping containers full of waste ready to feed the machinery for months, and then it’s down to Kiwis doing the right thing and recycling their e-waste.

“We have successfully processed more than 4000 tonnes of e-waste in the past three years. The introduction of the automated processing facility, comprising a BLUBOX shredding machine plus MSS Optical Sorter, will allow us to increase processing capabilities to 2000 tonne per annum on a single shift.”

In 2020, Computer Recycling secured a $1.5 million grant from the Ministry for the Environment through Te Pūtea Whakamauru Para - Waste Minimisation Fund, to advance Aotearoa’s recycling capability with new technology.

The power button was pressed for the first time today, with Minister for the Environment, Hon David Parker, officially opening the machinery.

“The BLUBOX machine is a step forward for New Zealand in its transition toward a circular economy,” David Parker said.

“We estimate our e-waste recycling rate at less than two per cent. This is well behind other countries, and we need to catch up with those showing the way.”

BLUBOX is the gold standard globally for e-waste sorting. The machinery comes from Europe in several components which must be commissioned by specialist technicians. Aotearoa’s closed borders meant local technicians worked with technicians in Europe via augmented reality technology to get the machinery up and running in Auckland.

“This is a huge step forward for New Zealand’s e-waste strategy and is the next key step in Computer Recycling’s journey to eliminate e-waste from landfills around Aotearoa by actively engaging in sustainable recycling and reuse practices,” agrees Patrick.

“Many people don’t consider what happens to electronics, or general waste, once it’s in the bin. E-waste is tricky given it contains toxic plastics and metals which can harm our environment. That’s why it’s important e-waste is properly disposed of, and where applicable, recycled.

“Central to Computer Recycling’s mission is to educate Kiwis on proper e-waste disposal and reduce our e-waste to landfill. This will only be achieved through increased awareness on the importance of proper waste disposal and taking full advantage of new machinery like BLUBOX,” concludes Patrick.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Computer Recycling on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>



Maritime Union: Statement On Auckland Port Death
Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the death of an Auckland port worker is a tragedy that will be devastating for family and workmates... More>>

Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 