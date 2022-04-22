NZ Tourism Industry Readies Its Welcome

Registrations are now open for TRENZ Hui 2022 Online, where Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism industry will come together to get ready to welcome back international visitors.

TRENZ Hui 2022 Online will take place on 25 and 26 May (one day later than previously advised), with a virtual speaker programme and online workshops, supported by live networking events in Auckland and Queenstown.

TRENZ – traditionally New Zealand’s premier international tourism business event – has adapted to support the industry’s recovery from the impacts of the pandemic. Based on the theme of ‘Ready to Welcome’, TRENZ Hui 2022 Online features an exciting line-up of inspirational speakers who will focus on the restart of tourism and look to the future. Valuable insights will ensure tourism businesses are ready to welcome international visitors again.

The programme includes:

new Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram

an update from Tourism New Zealand on its support for the industry’s recovery

an address from Tourism Minister Stuart Nash

a keynote presentation from MC and award-winning journalist Jehan Casinader on wellness and resilience

a series of TRENZ Talks including international buyer insights, innovation and trends, how to build high performance teams, and creating amazing customer experience.

The event will be livestreamed from Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. To register for TRENZ Hui 2022 Online, go to www.trenz.co.nz/register

“Our focus is on updating international market-ready New Zealand tourism operators on how they can prepare for the return of international visitors. We anticipate arrival numbers will build up gradually over the next few months with most international visitors planning to come next summer. TIA forecasts that the recovery period will be two or three years,” TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says.

“We know that the industry is eager to reconnect in person so we are encouraging attendees to gather at networking events in Auckland and Queenstown on the evening of 25 May.”

It is unlikely that international travel buyers will attend TRENZ Hui 2022 Online but they have recently been able to connect with New Zealand tourism operators at the first TRENZ Connect Online events, which were very successful.

The series of online events virtually connected 260 leading New Zealand tourism operators with 312 travel buyers from the Americas, UK/Europe and Asia/Australasia.

“The response to the virtual meetings at these events has been fantastic. Participants recorded an impressive 55,000 minutes of business talks over the course of the three events, and our operators say there is plenty of international interest in booking travel to New Zealand,” Ms Ingram says.

The talks will continue online, as the TRENZ Connect platform is ‘always on’. It allows the international travel trade to access the details of New Zealand tourism businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, no matter what time zone they are in. Participants can start a conversation by sending a message at any time.

About TRENZ www.trenz.co.nz and TRENZ Connect www.trenzconnect.co.nz

Prior to the pandemic, TRENZ brought together leading New Zealand tourism operators (sellers) with targeted international travel and tourism buyers, and media from New Zealand’s key established and emerging tourism markets.

TRENZ Connect was launched in 2021 as a ‘legacy platform’, keeping New Zealand tourism operators connected with international buyers throughout the year, and supporting future physical TRENZ events. TRENZ Connect was developed with funding support from the New Zealand Government’s Regional Events Fund.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) manages TRENZ and TRENZ Connect on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust. TRENZ is supported by Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand and the host regions.

In 2023, TRENZ will move to Ōtautahi Christchurch on 9-11 May.

