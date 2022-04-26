A Taste Of Italia In Aotearoa: Authentic Italian DELI Di BOSSI Launches In Auckland CBD

Auckland’s new downtown dining destination BOSSI is ready to transport the taste buds of diners to the heart of Italy with the opening of its very first venue DELI di BOSSI this month.

Based within the iconic The Pacifica laneway in Auckland’s CBD, Deli di BOSSI promises to capture the essence of Italia in Aotearoa, serving up the finest sliced meats and cheeses, fresh pasta, daily baked bread, Vittoria coffee, and cicchetti – authentic Italian street food.

DELI di BOSSI establishes the high standard for the BOSSI brand, with its flagship fine dining restaurant and bar and private function space set to open within The Pacifica in October 2022.

BOSSI owner Jenna Carter said DELI di BOSSI offers a unique Italian experience and unrivalled range of authentic deli foods with a taste of what’s to come later this year.

“DELI di BOSSI has been months in the making and I’m thrilled to finally see my vision become reality. I’m so proud of what our team has been able to create and am honoured to become a part of the community here in downtown Auckland,” said Mrs Carter.

“Coming from a large Italian family and growing up cooking in the kitchen with my Nonna, DELI di BOSSI is an ode to my heritage and something that is extremely dear to my heart. Every detail – from the menu to the venue layout and even the BOSSI name itself – has been influenced by significant people, memories and places in my life, and traditional recipes passed down through generations.”

At the helm of BOSSI’s new deli and soon-to-launch restaurant and bar is culinary genius and Italian cuisine specialist, Executive Chef Shaun Dowling, supported by Sous Chef, Mauro Tavares of Sicilian heritage.

Originally from Auckland, Shaun recently returned home after 12 years abroad and brings a fresh perspective to the new eatery, mixing classic techniques with a modern twist to each dish.

“I believe food is everything we are. It’s an extension of our personal history, where we’re from, our tribe, our experiences, and our memories with loved ones. I’m so thankful to have found the BOSSI family who share my passion for Italian food and culture,” said Mr Dowling.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes cultivating a menu that showcases BOSSI’s values and authentic offering for the past several months and are excited to introduce the first of our creations with the new DELI di BOSSI.”

DELI di BOSSI is based within The Pacifica laneway, 10 Commerce Street, Auckland 1010. Operating hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday to Sunday. Visit bossi.co.nz for more information or follow Bossi on social media @bossi.co.nz.

