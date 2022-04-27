Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Expert’s COVID-19 Vaccine Statements On Seven Sharp Not Inaccurate, BSA Finds

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 11:02 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has not upheld a complaint that a Seven Sharp segment breached the accuracy standard when a leading immunisation expert described the composition and safety of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The complaint related to an interview with Dr Nikki Turner, Medical Director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre, on the TVNZ show on 13 October 2021. Dr Turner described the makeup of the vaccine and said it was safe for all but a few people and recommended for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science complained the broadcast breached the accuracy standard. The complaint included claims that Dr Turner failed to accurately state key vaccine components, or mention serious side effects or that studies into the vaccine’s safety are ongoing.

In declining to uphold the complaint, the BSA found it was reasonable for TVNZ to rely on Dr Turner as an authoritative source and, in any event, the segment was materially accurate.

It noted Dr Turner’s expertise covers COVID-19 issues, the Immunisation Advisory Centre played a key role in supporting the vaccine rollout and is a member of Vaccine Safety Net, a World Health Organisation-led project providing reliable information on vaccine safety.

It also emphasised the public interest in relying on qualified experts. This “allows the public to benefit from their expertise (including their knowledge of relevant studies). More could not be expected [from TVNZ] in these circumstances”, the Authority said in its decision.

The BSA also found Dr Turner’s statements were supported by international medical consensus.

“We consider the segment was materially accurate and would not have misled viewers. The vaccine’s safety has repeatedly been accepted by medical authorities around the world.”

Dr Turner summarised the vaccine’s ingredients in accessible language for an audience untrained in biochemistry. Using the technical jargon of key components would have been outside audience expectations, the Authority said.

The omission of references to side effects did not make the broadcast misleading or inaccurate.

“We are conscious many vaccines and medicines cause side effects in some people and the question of safety for the public generally does not rely on excluding the risk of any side effects, but rather undertaking a risk-benefit analysis to ensure the safety profile is acceptable,” the BSA said.

It noted mRNA vaccines (the type including the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine) have been studied for decades, with safety testing held to the same rigorous standards as any other vaccine.

Addressing the complainant’s argument that the severity of COVID-19 (specifically its global infection-fatality rate) is similar to that of influenza, the Authority said: “This has been consistently disproven. There is some uncertainty on the correct infection-fatality rate for COVID-19 (which significantly depends on age groups), but these rates are generally higher than that for influenza.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


CTU: Latest Inflation Figures Show Need To Tackle Low Pay
Stats NZ released figures showed inflation rising at 6.9% today. With wage inflation at less than half this level, workers need pay rises to make sure that they don’t fall further behind, said CTU Economist Craig Renney... More>>



Ministry for the Environment: Releases Latest Guide For Organisations Measuring Emissions
The Ministry for the Environment has issued an updated guide today for organisations to measure and report on emissions. New Zealand’s emissions reduction plan, to be released next month, will put Aotearoa on the pathway to meeting its 2050 targets... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 