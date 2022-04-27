Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Changes Taking Place At Takitimu Seafoods

Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Today iwi leaders met with staff of Takitimu Seafoods to start a restructure consultation process regarding potential changes to the business that could impact on their current roles. Staff were provided with a restructure proposal for feedback before any final decisions will be made.

“Despite our best efforts and mahi, we made a significant loss last year, and this year another loss has been forecast. We need to make urgent changes to our business to turn this around” – Ngahiwi Tomoana, Takitimu Seafoods Board, Chairman

As well as generating a positive cashflow, the proposal aims to focus on continuing to provide the freshest fish and seafood to Kahungunu and across Aotearoa through online sales, shops and some wholesale, while outsourcing the fishing and landing of fish to a third-party. It also proposes to step back from exporting, in order to provide the best quality fish and seafood to the local and domestic markets.

As a result, the Napier Factory operations will continue with a significantly smaller staff to process fish, while the Napier shop will continue to supply fresh fish, a variety of seafood and takeaways. However, the Hastings shop will temporarily close until we find a suitable building befitting the Takitimu Seafoods brand in Hastings.

“This smaller business model would mean a significant reduction in the number of staff required within Takitimu Seafoods. It is anticipated that staffing would reduce from 70 full time workers to approximately 25. This means that 45 employees could be made redundant if this proposal proceeds” – Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Over the next week staff will be able to provide feedback to the proposed restructure plan.

“I acknowledge the hard work of all Takitimu Seafoods from management through to the factory and to our front line shop staff, for their determination and hard work. We honour you and your families and will strive to support you through this challenging time”. – Ngahiwi Tomoana.

