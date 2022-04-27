New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brands For 2022

THE RESULTS ARE IN!

23rd ANNIVERSARY OF LEADING CONSUMER SURVEY

The 2022 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands survey once again confirms that in a business environment, trust is more precious than ever. For the annual survey’s 2022 winners, the past year has meant getting proactive and reaching out to customers and audiences like never before.

“To be truly trusted, a brand needs to remain consistent to the promises it makes to consumers,” says APAC Reader’s Digest Advertising & Retail Director, Sheron White. “Brands that have been rated a Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand have earned the privilege to use the Reader’s Digest Trustmark logo, one of the market’s most recognised trust signs, in its marketing and advertising. The Trustmark logo tells the consumer that this brand is reliable, high-quality and value for money. Congratulations to all the winning brands.”

Reader’s Digest is among the few brands in the world to have the opportunity to celebrate its

100th year anniversary

. As a global brand with 23 editions in 41 countries, Reader’s Digest has published more than 40,000 articles that inform and entertain, and sold more than 10 billion magazine copies. We are proud to celebrate a century of laughter, changing lives, and journalistic excellence.

This year, Whittaker’s has taken out the Reader’s Digest Most Trusted of all Brands award for the eleventh consecutive year in the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand survey, a truly remarkable achievement. A family business dating back to 1896, it’s the brand’s commitment to perfection and improvement that has ensured its steadfast position at the top of New Zealanders hearts, minds…and tastebuds. New Zealanders clearly believe that Whittaker’s chocolates consistently taste great.

THE BRANDS NEW ZEALANDERS TRUST THE MOST

The award-winning Trusted Brands that are featured in the Reader’s Digest 23rd annual survey stand out among their competitors. During the hardest of times throughout the pandemic, they have continued to build their customers’ trust, not only by consistently responding to their customers’ concerns, but also by expanding their services and product ranges to better meet the changing market demands.

“Trust in consumer brands takes years of careful planning, execution and nurturing,” says Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief, Louise Waterson. “But during challenging times, and the past year has been one of the most difficult on record, we’ve seen quality brands live up to their promises to their customers. These brands have been able to win and retain the trust of their customers.”

The Trusted Brands survey covers a comprehensive range of products and services across 71 categories, as selected by New Zealanders.

Trusted Brands Survey Methodology

This is NOT A SURVEY OF THE READERS of Reader’s Digest magazine. It is an independently commissioned poll, with the results appearing exclusively in the May 2022 issue of New Zealand Reader’s Digest.

Leading research company Catalyst Research surveyed a representative sample of more than 1,800 New Zealanders, to identify the brands we trust the most.

Brands included in the list to be rated were generated by asking local New Zealand consumers for their most trusted brands. This question was unprompted to ensure the rating of top brands in each category, as selected by New Zealanders, was without prejudice.

Each respondent was asked to score each brand out of ten, as well as providing comments on their most trusted brand within each category – providing key drivers of trust for consumers.

Each category contains one Winner, and two Highly Commended brands. These brands scored higher in their respective categories than the other brands polled.

The top 20 winners – that scored higher in their respective categories than the other brands polled –are as follows:

TOP 20 TRUSTED BRANDS WINNERS*

1 Whittaker’s 11 Panadol 2 St John New Zealand 12 Canon 3 Mitre 10 13 Dyson 4 Tip Top 14 Bridgestone 5 Mainland 15 Yates 6 Samsung 16 Griffin’s 7 Anchor 17 Fisher & Paykel 8 Resene 18 Masport 9 Toyota 19 Dilmah 10 Dettol 20 Cookie Time

[*Of brands surveyed]

To find out who you can officially trust, see the full results of all 71 categories in the May edition of Reader’s Digest or visit www.trustedbrands.co.nz

