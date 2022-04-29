Banked: Financial Product Information And Deals Website To Help Kiwis Make Better Choices

Banked, a new website aimed at helping New Zealanders make better financial decisions has launched.

The new website publishes thoroughly researched and unbiased guides on a range of personal finance topics including insurance, credit cards, loans, and more. Banked also presents the latest deals and promotions in one place, saving Kiwis time and helping them choose the right financial products and services for their needs.

The NZ-based website is committed to providing comprehensive and objective information that is revised and updated whenever things change. Guides and reviews explore the good and bad of each topic in a well-rounded and balanced approach.

On launch, the team at Banked explores 3 key areas of personal finance:

Car insurance: including a comparison of all the major New Zealand car insurers, the best ways to save on cover, and how to get the best deal as a driver under 25 years old.

Credit cards: including a comparison of the best Airpoints, interest-free, and balance transfer credit cards, as well as a comprehensive guide to credit card management.

Loans: including how to identify the right personal, car or business loan, and what to avoid when shopping for loans, and what to do if you're unable to keep up with loan payments.

Banked does not provide financial advice, nor does it recommend particular products or services. Instead, the website’s mission is to arm its users with all the relevant information and data they need to make the right choice for their personal circumstances.

