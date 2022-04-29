Record Entries Defy The COVID Odds

29 April 2022

A record number of entries have made it into the 2022 New Zealand Spirits Awards to be judged in Auckland next week. When entries closed 468 had been received - a whopping 124 more than last year and 214 more than the first Awards in 2019.

“We are delighted and happily amazed at the number of entries this year,” says Distilled Spirits Aotearoa Chair, Dr Sue James.

“With the impact of COVID on business and the wider sector we had tempered our expectations a little but I guess this shows the resilience – and the continued growth - of the spirits industry in New Zealand,” says Sue.

As in previous years gin features strongly with 235 entries.

“The continued popularity of gin remains a highlight and reflects the international trend for this category,” says Spirits NZ Chief Executive, Robert Brewer.

“New Zealand as well as international entries have both grown this year showing the Awards are developing a solid reputation with all producers – domestic and international,” Robert says.

Judging will take place over three days in Auckland. Besides gin other categories include whiskey, vodka, rum, brandy/cognac, liqueurs and tequila.

