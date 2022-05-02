Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Backing Local Businesses After COVID Cancellations

Monday, 2 May 2022, 6:07 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB is giving $250,000 to local TSB Debit Mastercard® card holders to spend supporting the Taranaki business community following the cancelled WOMAD and TSB Festival of Lights events.

A headline sponsor for both events, TSB is now redistributing its budget into a new Love Local campaign, where TSB Debit Mastercard customers will receive $5 back for every $10 or more they spend at participating Taranaki businesses.

More than 100 Taranaki businesses have already signed up to be part of the campaign, with everything from retail shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and more on the list. The campaign officially kicks off on May 1.

TSB CEO, Donna Cooper says the TSB team were as heartbroken as everyone else when WOMAD and the TSB Festival of Lights events were cancelled due to COVID restrictions.

“We know these events bring huge numbers of manuhiri to the region every year, with a significant flow-on economic impact to the local business community.

“Their cancellation – the second year in a row for WOMAD – has been a real blow to the whole community. As a result, we’ve decided to redistribute the $250,000 in sponsorship funding that would have supported these two iconic events and are giving it to local TSB Debit Mastercard card holders to support local businesses at a time when they need it most.

“We’re really excited by the number of local businesses who have jumped on board. Customers will be able to support local and claim $5 back by doing everything from having coffee or drinks with friends, fluffies with the kids and more.

“And the timing couldn’t be more perfect with Mother’s Day just around the corner on May 8 – you’ll be able to treat Mum to brunch and perhaps the cashback can go towards treating her with something extra special as well.

“I’m extremely proud that we’re able to support our community in this way.

“Because we are owned by a philanthropic community trust, community is at the heart of everything TSB does. Local businesses are a vital ingredient in our community, and this is one way we can show our support,” says Ms Cooper.

TAFT CEO Suzanne Porter says Taranaki should be extremely proud of TSB and the long-term and ongoing support it gives to our community. “Whilst we were extremely disappointed not to be able to deliver WOMAD in 2022, we are grateful to see the TSB Love Local campaign being initiated by TSB to revitalise our retail and hospitality sectors. We encourage everyone to get behind the campaign and support local businesses that have missed the summer revenue that festivals and events help bring to the region.”

TSB Love Local runs from 1 May – 11 June 2022.

