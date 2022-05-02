Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Summer Bookings Bring Glimmer Of Hope To Tourism

Monday, 2 May 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry is feeling hopeful as the country enters the next phase of its border reopening plan—with many operators excited to report forward bookings, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

While the industry is not expecting an immediate influx of visitors, forward bookings are giving operators some certainty in their future planning. “Forward bookings from visa-waiver countries are looking optimistic, with visitors planning to arrive in late spring and early summer,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

Vanessa McKay, Managing Director of Carino Wildlife Cruises in Paihia, is looking forward to having more certainty. “We are super excited the borders have reopened,” she says. “Although it will still be quiet here in Northland through winter, it means we can start to make some real plans regarding employing staff, scheduling cruises and capital investment.”

Ms McKay says forward bookings for the upcoming summer season are looking great and the demand from international wholesalers is strong.

“It is looking like it will be a busy summer for us. We can’t wait to welcome back our international guests, to take them cruising again, share stories with them and inspire them with our passion for the ocean.”

Ngāi Tahu Tourism General Manager Jolanda Cave says their tourism attractions are also starting to see an increase in the number of international manuhiri (visitors) making bookings for the summer season.

Cave says during the quieter period, Ngāi Tahu Tourism has focused on its cultural storytelling, ensuring it has on offer the best product possible.

“We can’t wait to showcase our products to our international friends again. We know there will be a few extra hurdles for visitors who come from overseas and so we want to make sure that their experience with Ngāi Tahu Tourism is worth the wait.”

David Gatward-Fergusson from Nomad Safaris in Queenstown says: “All of us in the industry are thankful and delighted that we have progress and that at some point in the future a new normal will emerge.”

The tourism industry wants to make an active and positive contribution to New Zealand's recovery from COVID, says TIA, and the first step is supporting our tourism businesses to step back on the front foot so they can deliver the manaakitanga that makes us world famous.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 