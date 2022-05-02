Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries And Nominations Are Now Open - New Zealand International Business Awards 2022

Monday, 2 May 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand International Business Awards

Entries and nominations are now open for the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) 2022, the country’s most prestigious national awards for export businesses.

The NZIBAs celebrate the global success, vision and determination of New Zealand businesses, and over the past two years the resilience and innovation of New Zealand’s export community have mattered like never before.

As New Zealand reconnects with the world, the NZIBAs aim to celebrate and acknowledge some incredible achievements - and look ahead to the future.

Special award categories in 2022 have been refreshed to include; Excellence in Integrating Digital Commerce for Growth, Excellence in Innovation; Excellence in Brand Storytelling; Excellence in Sustainability; and Leveraging Investment for International Growth. 
These join general award categories for Best Emerging Business, Best Medium Business and Best Large Business.

These are complemented by special categories, He kai kei aku ringa for Māori Excellence in Export, and Inspiring Women Leaders. Entry for these two categories is exclusively by nomination, giving an opportunity for the export community and the public to put forward deserving businesses and individuals for recognition.

The coveted Supreme Winner award will also be presented, chosen by judges from all award categories.

Entries and nominations for the NZIBA 2022 are open now and close on Monday 4 July 2022.

After judging and pitch sessions, finalists will be announced in late August, with the winners to be revealed at an in-person gala event – the first in three years – on Thursday 27 October at Shed 10 in Auckland.

The NZIBAs are designed to benefit all companies that enter. It’s a process of self-analysis, team-building and networking; as well as the opportunity to gain strategic advice and feedback from some of Aotearoa's brightest business minds. These valuable insights all help build capability. The finalists and winners also receive significant publicity.

David Downs, convenor of judges, said: “Export growth is an important part of New Zealand reconnecting with the world, and as recent trade missions to Japan and Singapore demonstrate, we are open for business. We encountered some amazing stories from export businesses during judging for last year’s awards – we’re excited to experience the best of what the export community has achieved since then, and to give them the recognition they deserve."

“After a successful broadcast awards last time, we’re looking forward to our first in-person celebration for several years this October. It promises to be a special night and we want to see as many entrants as possible step up for their chance to shine.”

Entries and nominations can be made now at www.nziba.co.nz

