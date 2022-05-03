Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Techweek22 Critical For The Industry In The Face Of Skill Shortages

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: Techweek

Techweek22, our nationwide festival of technology and innovation, is here in two weeks’ time. Showcasing and celebrating New Zealand innovation with a mix of live, virtual and hybrid events, Techweek gives all Kiwis access to the brightest tech minds in Aotearoa. 

Graeme Muller, CEO of NZTech, the organisers behind Techweek22, says that the festival is critical for the New Zealand tech industry.

"Our digital technology sector is one of the fastest-growing parts of our economy. It generates billions of dollars in exports and creates thousands of jobs each year. Yet, despite this exciting growth, we have a skills shortage in the industry."

"This results from a lack of local training and a drop in skilled migrants coming from overseas. Techweek aims to encourage participation and inspire Kiwis to learn, adopt and hopefully consider tech as a career," says Muller.

This year's theme is Connect for a better tomorrow - Hono mai e whai hua ai ā taihoa, and Muller says there are significant economic opportunities for New Zealand if we make the tech industry a focus.

"Kiwis have always been good at solving problems. Using the same old no. 8 wire thinking, we are now seeing code and algorithms being used in innovative ways that improve people's lives in New Zealand and around the world."

"We just need to develop our rangatahi with the skills to take us to the next level. There's no reason New Zealand can't be seen globally as a tech hub," says Muller.

He says it's essential for Kiwis to know that the tech industry offers a wide variety of career options:

"Tech isn't about coding in a dark room. There are jobs for everyone across a range of disciplines – communications, the arts, science, medicine, education, and music."

Muller says there are lots of examples of Kiwis making tech that is good for the world. Many of these are showcased in the Techweek22 programme, including Nanolayr's seminar on their eco-air filtration technology for products like face masks and Bellwether and Heed’s event about using technology to protect the water we all use - one sewer at a time.

This year's programme includes events that help Kiwis embrace tech within their existing businesses – from transforming everyday systems like accounting to learning what skills to look for when hiring for a digital future.

Techweek22 is on from 16 – 22 of May with over 330 events happening across the country. Over 60 of these events will be live sessions happening on Techweek TV – featuring NZ tech industry leaders and game-changers. Events centre around six key themes: Global Impact; Leaders & Innovation; Māori Tech Participation; Climate & Sustainability; Skills & Knowledge, and Digital Transformation.

Event Registrations are open now. Check out the full programme and register today at techweek.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Techweek on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 