Techweek22 Critical For The Industry In The Face Of Skill Shortages

Techweek22, our nationwide festival of technology and innovation, is here in two weeks’ time. Showcasing and celebrating New Zealand innovation with a mix of live, virtual and hybrid events, Techweek gives all Kiwis access to the brightest tech minds in Aotearoa.

Graeme Muller, CEO of NZTech, the organisers behind Techweek22, says that the festival is critical for the New Zealand tech industry.

"Our digital technology sector is one of the fastest-growing parts of our economy. It generates billions of dollars in exports and creates thousands of jobs each year. Yet, despite this exciting growth, we have a skills shortage in the industry."

"This results from a lack of local training and a drop in skilled migrants coming from overseas. Techweek aims to encourage participation and inspire Kiwis to learn, adopt and hopefully consider tech as a career," says Muller.

This year's theme is Connect for a better tomorrow - Hono mai e whai hua ai ā taihoa, and Muller says there are significant economic opportunities for New Zealand if we make the tech industry a focus.

"Kiwis have always been good at solving problems. Using the same old no. 8 wire thinking, we are now seeing code and algorithms being used in innovative ways that improve people's lives in New Zealand and around the world."

"We just need to develop our rangatahi with the skills to take us to the next level. There's no reason New Zealand can't be seen globally as a tech hub," says Muller.

He says it's essential for Kiwis to know that the tech industry offers a wide variety of career options:

"Tech isn't about coding in a dark room. There are jobs for everyone across a range of disciplines – communications, the arts, science, medicine, education, and music."

Muller says there are lots of examples of Kiwis making tech that is good for the world. Many of these are showcased in the Techweek22 programme, including Nanolayr's seminar on their eco-air filtration technology for products like face masks and Bellwether and Heed’s event about using technology to protect the water we all use - one sewer at a time.

This year's programme includes events that help Kiwis embrace tech within their existing businesses – from transforming everyday systems like accounting to learning what skills to look for when hiring for a digital future.

Techweek22 is on from 16 – 22 of May with over 330 events happening across the country. Over 60 of these events will be live sessions happening on Techweek TV – featuring NZ tech industry leaders and game-changers. Events centre around six key themes: Global Impact; Leaders & Innovation; Māori Tech Participation; Climate & Sustainability; Skills & Knowledge, and Digital Transformation.

Event Registrations are open now. Check out the full programme and register today at techweek.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

