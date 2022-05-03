STAAH Once Again Bags The Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner Badge For 2022

STAAH Ltd, the cloud-based technology for accommodation providers is thrilled to announce that, it has bagged the Premier Connectivity Partner badge for 2022 from Booking.com again.

STAAH has been the premier connectivity partner with Booking.com for a few years now and it’s only exciting that the high-level partnership continues in the year 2022 as well.

“We have a persistently growing strategic business partnership with Booking.com, and as a result of this collaboration and hard work, we are thrilled that STAAH’s innovative distribution technology has established its strength and stand to gain the Booking.com Premier Connectivity Badge yet again. says Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director – STAAH. ”

About the Premier Connectivity Partner badge

This is the highest tier in the Connectivity Partner Programme by Booking.com. Achieving this is a reflection of excellent performance, the quality of service and the hard work dedicated by STAAH for its properties’ success by making their connection as seamless as possible.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in innovative cloud-based solutions that simplify hospitality operations and open a world of online commerce for accommodation providers of all sizes. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, an industry pioneer, STAAH’s technology suite comprises channel management, direct bookings, online reviews management and gift voucher management system.

Our passionate and diverse team is based across New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and UK providing 24/7/365 support and service to our network of more than 12000 accommodation partners worldwide.

Our quest for delivering high-quality solutions that deliver results is recognised by industry partners in the form of Airbnb Badge, Booking.com and Expedia Preferred Partner. We are a New Zealand FernMark Licensee.

© Scoop Media

