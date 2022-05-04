Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Conduct Regulator Expects High Professional Standards From Real Estate Sector In Changing Market

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: Real Estate Authority

While significant shifts in the property market are changing the operating conditions and risks for licensed real estate professionals (licensees) as well as consumers, the fundamental principles of high standards of professional conduct across the real estate sector remain paramount, the Real Estate Authority (REA) said today.

REA Chief Executive Belinda Moffat said that a market with an increased number of residential properties for sale relative to active buyers demands a high level of professional skill and care from licensees.

“As the conduct regulator for licensed real estate professionals, REA reminds all licensees operating in the current challenging market conditions to keep the REA Code of Conduct principles at the heart of their real estate work. Conduct standards are important safeguards to keep standards high across the profession and to protect consumers from harm”

“Specifically, it is important that licensees manage vendor client expectations with regular clear communication. Keeping property appraisals updated to reflect changes in the market and providing vendors with good information about the different methods of sale are critical ways that the sector can support consumers in this changing environment,” Belinda says.

“In the cooling market vendors may exert increased pressure on real estate professionals to secure a sale, but it is critical that licensees work with vendors and ensure that disclosure obligations are not overlooked. Ensuring compliance with disclosure requirements and treating all parties to a real estate transaction fairly are important aspects of maintaining high standards and professionalism, as the Code of Conduct requires,” Belinda says.

REA’s latest licensing statistics show that there has been significant growth in people joining the real estate profession over the last two years. As at 31 March 2022, there were 16,692 active licensees.

“As the real estate conduct regulator we oversee a regulatory framework designed to ensure all licensees receive appropriate training and supervision to help them meet the high standards required of them as real estate professionals. We support consumers by providing information on the transaction process and also oversee conduct through the complaints and discipline process” Belinda says.

REA also advises vendors and buyers in the current market to be proactive about understanding their role in securing a fair outcome.

“Buying and selling real estate is complex and both parties must ensure they understand the process and have good knowledge and information about the specific property involved. REA has developed the Settled.govt.nz website to inform and guide consumers on the process, whether as buyers or sellers. We encourage all participants involved in real estate transactions to take advantage of this extensive resource.”

“We urge consumers to be aware of the market dynamics in the area in which they are buying or selling. Accurate, well-documented disclosure by vendors and robust due diligence about the property by buyers are key to a fair transaction and avoiding disputes. Taking time to obtain key information such as a building report and Land Information Memorandum (LIM), as well as seeking legal advice in a timely way are all important steps consumers can take to ensure they can navigate the real estate process with confidence,” Belinda says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Real Estate Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 