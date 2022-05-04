Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rydges Auckland Now Open

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: Event Hospitality and Entertainment

4 May - EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to once again welcome public guests to Rydges Auckland, following a stylish refurbishment.

Guests staying at the hotel will enjoy refreshed rooms with new furniture including 50-inch Smart TVs and updated soft furnishings creating peaceful, comfortable spaces in the middle of the bustling city.

The jewel in the crown, the iconic Rooftop Terrace, is back and boasting a brand new look. Perched on the 10th floor elevated above the hustle and bustle of the inner city buzz, this elegant all-weather event space showcases the very best panoramic views of Auckland and its celebrated attractions (Skytower, Harbour Bridge and Viaduct Harbour). The stylish, luxurious and contemporary space is now available to be booked for special occasions, making milestones truly memorable experiences.

Rydges Auckland’s signature restaurant and bar, The Cut, is now open and serving mouth-watering New Zealand cuisine, prime meat cuts and fresh seafood dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Business and leisure travellers alike will be thrilled their favourite CBD spot can once again be their haven for Auckland trips. The vibrant blend of global sophistication and Kiwi cool makes Rydges Auckland the perfect base for both family adventures and business meetings with extensive event spaces for conferences, weddings and events for up to 240 guests.

Rydges Auckland General Manager Vinicius Belotti says the team are excited to welcome guests back into the newly refurbished hotel. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to Tāmaki Makaurau and sharing our refreshed, casual and modern style with them, as they visit from Aotearoa, Australia and further afield as borders continue to open up,” Belotti says. “Guests can stay, work and play on-site, and are just minutes from the many attractions Auckland has to offer; we can’t wait to see you!”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Event Hospitality and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 