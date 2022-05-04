Rydges Auckland Now Open

4 May - EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to once again welcome public guests to Rydges Auckland, following a stylish refurbishment.

Guests staying at the hotel will enjoy refreshed rooms with new furniture including 50-inch Smart TVs and updated soft furnishings creating peaceful, comfortable spaces in the middle of the bustling city.

The jewel in the crown, the iconic Rooftop Terrace, is back and boasting a brand new look. Perched on the 10th floor elevated above the hustle and bustle of the inner city buzz, this elegant all-weather event space showcases the very best panoramic views of Auckland and its celebrated attractions (Skytower, Harbour Bridge and Viaduct Harbour). The stylish, luxurious and contemporary space is now available to be booked for special occasions, making milestones truly memorable experiences.

Rydges Auckland’s signature restaurant and bar, The Cut, is now open and serving mouth-watering New Zealand cuisine, prime meat cuts and fresh seafood dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Business and leisure travellers alike will be thrilled their favourite CBD spot can once again be their haven for Auckland trips. The vibrant blend of global sophistication and Kiwi cool makes Rydges Auckland the perfect base for both family adventures and business meetings with extensive event spaces for conferences, weddings and events for up to 240 guests.

Rydges Auckland General Manager Vinicius Belotti says the team are excited to welcome guests back into the newly refurbished hotel. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to Tāmaki Makaurau and sharing our refreshed, casual and modern style with them, as they visit from Aotearoa, Australia and further afield as borders continue to open up,” Belotti says. “Guests can stay, work and play on-site, and are just minutes from the many attractions Auckland has to offer; we can’t wait to see you!”

