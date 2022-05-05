Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 2 May 2022 – Information Release



The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 27 March 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,322,860 total paid jobs (up 3,590 or 0.15 percent) 104,680 paid jobs in primary industries (down 670 or 0.64 percent) 443,970 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 90 or 0.02 percent) 1,715,890 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,750 or 0.22 percent) 58,320 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 420 or 0.73 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,144.50 (down $3.35 or 0.29 percent).



