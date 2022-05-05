Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 2 May 2022 – Information Release
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 27 March 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,322,860 total paid jobs (up 3,590 or 0.15 percent)
- 104,680 paid jobs in primary industries (down 670 or 0.64 percent)
- 443,970 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 90 or 0.02 percent)
- 1,715,890 paid jobs in services industries (up 3,750 or 0.22 percent)
- 58,320 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 420 or 0.73 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,144.50 (down $3.35 or 0.29 percent).