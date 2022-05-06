Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwis Investing In Their Outdoor Spaces Like Never Before

Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Shade Design

Over the past two years, Kiwis have been spending significantly longer in and around their homes. While a few drinks around the BBQ have long been a staple of every NZ Summer, homeowners are now investing more time and money into creating their own outdoor sanctuaries.

“The pandemic saw a lot more people considering their outdoor areas of their homes”, explains Shade Design Director, Tom Holbutt.

“Outdoor settings were the only real option for catchups with friends and family. This caused many Kiwis to reconsider the outdoor areas of their homes and investigate ways in which they can enhance the comfort of their outdoor spaces.”

Additionally, bars and restaurants were limited in their indoor capacities which led to councils to loosening street trading laws and fast-track applications for street trading.

This led to a large upsurge in investment by both business and homeowners in products that improved the comfort of outdoor spaces such as outdoor heaters, canopies, awnings, roller blinds and louvre roof systems.

Holbutt believes that that through improving the comfort of outdoor spaces may work to normalize year-round entertainment outdoors.

“Traditionally in NZ, most people tended to retreat indoors in the cooler months with significantly less entertaining and events taking place”

“Now, with outdoor spaces in bars, restaurants and people’s homes becoming not only inhabitable in winter, but cozy, we could start seeing more Kiwis embrace year-round outdoor entertainment.

A vibrant, year-round nightlife is something found in many big cities around the world. Could this be the unintended consequence of the pandemic and investment in outdoor comfort?

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Shade Design on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>


Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 