Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Potential Loss Of Medical Association Is A Sad Day For New Zealand’s Health Sector

Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:46 pm
Press Release: General Practice Owners Association

An active and effective Medical Association is a vital and consistent ingredient underpinning strong health systems around the world. Today’s news of the potential liquidation of the New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) is a sad day for the country’s health system and the thousands of doctors it is intended to represent. That’s according to New Zealand’s general practice association (GenPro), whose own objectives include providing strong, credible and effective national representation for New Zealand’s network of general practice and urgent care business owners.

Upon hearing the announcement from the NZMA today that it will going into liquidation, Chair of the GenPro Board, Dr Tim Malloy (pictured), said “This is very disappointing to hear and I feel for the individual staff members and leaders at the NZMA who have provided credible and long-running representation for New Zealand’s doctors over many decades.

"The potential loss of our pan-professional medical organisation is a critical loss for medicine as a whole. This news should be of concern to all doctors and our health leaders at a time when the health system is facing significant change and upheaval”.

GenPro works closely with the NZMA across a range of essential processes and forums including arrangements for the formal representation of general practice in national contract negotiations and formal Bargaining arrangements covering the employment of the nurses and many administration staff employed across the country’s general practices (the Primary Healthcare Multi-Employer Collective Agreement – MECA).

GenPro’s Chief Executive, Philip Grant, echoed the personal sentiments made by Dr Tim Malloy and also added that, “GenPro is in close contact and active discussion with our colleagues at the NZMA at this difficult time. We are offering our support and expertise, where we can, to help plan and ensure the continuity of some essential functions and services which the NZMA has been leading and upon which general practices and GenPro members are reliant”.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from General Practice Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>


Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 