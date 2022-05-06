Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloudian Named A 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice For Distributed File Systems And Object Storage

Friday, 6 May 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 6, 2022 - Cloudian today announced that it has been recognised as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for its HyperStore object storage platform.[1] The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service. This is the third year in a row that Cloudian has been named a Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.[2]

High Customer Ratings

On a five-point scale, Cloudian earned an overall rating of 4.8 stars as of April 25, 2022. 100% of the 28 customers that reviewed the solution over the past year would recommend it, with 79% giving it five stars. For the product capabilities category, Cloudian had a 4.9 rating overall, with individual product capabilities scores as follows:

  • Capacity – 4.9
  • Storage Efficiency – 4.9
  • Resilience – 4.9
  • Performance – 4.8
  • Manageability – 4.8
  • Interoperability – 4.8
  • Security and multitenancy – 4.7

In addition, Cloudian had an overall 4.9 rating for integration & deployment and overall ratings of 4.8 for evaluation & contracting and service & support, respectively.

Strong Customer Testimonials

Cloudian customer reviewers represented organisations of varying sizes, industries and geographies, with reviews calling out a broad range of Cloudian and HyperStore benefits such as:

[1] Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.

2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, February. 6, 2020. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, March 11, 2021. Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Peer Contributors, April 22, 2022.

To learn more about HyperStore, visit cloudian.com/products/hyperstore/.

