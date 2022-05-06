Construction On Willis Bond’s Catalina Bay Apartments Starts With 75% Pre-sold

Construction has officially started on Willis Bond’s Catalina Bay Apartments development with more than 75% of the 82 apartments and terraced homes already sold.

Located at the northern most point of Hobsonville Point, the $150m freehold waterfront development is the largest of its kind to commence construction this year.*

Dignitaries from Willis Bond, Architectus and Kāinga Ora breaking ground at Catalina Bay

Barfoot & Thompson Head of Projects Matt Baird, says this is a testament to the quality of the build, uniqueness of the site and reputation of the developer and team involved.

“The demand for high-quality, unique, owner-occupier stock like this remains high” says Baird.

“Buyers are however, being more diligent than ever when buying off plan, only entrusting their funds with reputable developers. Willis Bond is at the top of this list in that regard with more than thirty years’ experience.”

After a successful pre-sales period, including several lockdowns and COVID restrictions, Willis Bond Managing Director – Development, David McGuinness, says the company is thrilled to have contractor LT McGuinness on-site.

“It’s great to reach this milestone and see such enthusiasm from our buyers who are looking forward to making Catalina Bay home. It’s really a coming of age for apartment living north of the bridge,” says McGuinness.

Construction on the waterfront homes follows the successful stage one restoration and refurbishment of seven heritage Royal New Zealand Air Force buildings into a mix of high-quality office, award-winning eateries and retail.

“Stage one really set the tone for Catalina Bay and helped people to see the potential for this unique site. We’ve since seen increased ferry sailings direct from Catalina Bay to the City, and great progress on the landscaping works in the precinct.”

“The benefit of a master planned precinct like this is that all facets have been considered to build a forward focused, sustainable, seaside community.”

Designed by Architectus, the building takes inspiration from its natural environment, with coastal inspired interiors and architecture that adds to the contemporary village environment. Sustainability is heavily integrated into the design of the building, targeting a Homestar 7 rating.

The team including Architectus, LT McGuinness and Willis Bond are no strangers to designing and delivering high quality homes, having together won the 2019 Sir Athfield Award for Housing, for their Wynyard Central development in Wynyard Quarter.

Residents at Catalina Bay Apartments will benefit from an on-site concierge, theatrette and water sports storage, as well as direct access to the ferry terminal, coastal boardwalk and local amenity including The Hangar - shared office, Catalina Bay Farmers Market, award-winning eateries and a boutique Pilates studio.

There is a selection of two- bedroom wharf terraces, one- and two- bedroom apartments and two exquisite three-bedroom penthouse still available at Catalina Bay Apartments.

“All our waterfront apartments enjoy exquisite views across the Waitemata Harbour to the protected headlands beyond. Waterfront living like this is unseen anywhere else in New Zealand”.

Construction of Catalina Bay Apartments starts today with completion expected early-mid 2024.

*Source, CBRE Apartment Monitor Report February 2022 – owner occupier, purpose built (excl. social housing)

