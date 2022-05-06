Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Construction On Willis Bond’s Catalina Bay Apartments Starts With 75% Pre-sold

Friday, 6 May 2022, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Willis Bond

Construction has officially started on Willis Bond’s Catalina Bay Apartments development with more than 75% of the 82 apartments and terraced homes already sold.

Located at the northern most point of Hobsonville Point, the $150m freehold waterfront development is the largest of its kind to commence construction this year.*

Dignitaries from Willis Bond, Architectus and Kāinga Ora breaking ground at Catalina Bay

Barfoot & Thompson Head of Projects Matt Baird, says this is a testament to the quality of the build, uniqueness of the site and reputation of the developer and team involved.

“The demand for high-quality, unique, owner-occupier stock like this remains high” says Baird.

“Buyers are however, being more diligent than ever when buying off plan, only entrusting their funds with reputable developers. Willis Bond is at the top of this list in that regard with more than thirty years’ experience.”

After a successful pre-sales period, including several lockdowns and COVID restrictions, Willis Bond Managing Director – Development, David McGuinness, says the company is thrilled to have contractor LT McGuinness on-site.

“It’s great to reach this milestone and see such enthusiasm from our buyers who are looking forward to making Catalina Bay home. It’s really a coming of age for apartment living north of the bridge,” says McGuinness.

Construction on the waterfront homes follows the successful stage one restoration and refurbishment of seven heritage Royal New Zealand Air Force buildings into a mix of high-quality office, award-winning eateries and retail.

“Stage one really set the tone for Catalina Bay and helped people to see the potential for this unique site. We’ve since seen increased ferry sailings direct from Catalina Bay to the City, and great progress on the landscaping works in the precinct.”

“The benefit of a master planned precinct like this is that all facets have been considered to build a forward focused, sustainable, seaside community.”

Designed by Architectus, the building takes inspiration from its natural environment, with coastal inspired interiors and architecture that adds to the contemporary village environment. Sustainability is heavily integrated into the design of the building, targeting a Homestar 7 rating.

The team including Architectus, LT McGuinness and Willis Bond are no strangers to designing and delivering high quality homes, having together won the 2019 Sir Athfield Award for Housing, for their Wynyard Central development in Wynyard Quarter.

Residents at Catalina Bay Apartments will benefit from an on-site concierge, theatrette and water sports storage, as well as direct access to the ferry terminal, coastal boardwalk and local amenity including The Hangar - shared office, Catalina Bay Farmers Market, award-winning eateries and a boutique Pilates studio.

There is a selection of two- bedroom wharf terraces, one- and two- bedroom apartments and two exquisite three-bedroom penthouse still available at Catalina Bay Apartments.

“All our waterfront apartments enjoy exquisite views across the Waitemata Harbour to the protected headlands beyond. Waterfront living like this is unseen anywhere else in New Zealand”.

Construction of Catalina Bay Apartments starts today with completion expected early-mid 2024.

*Source, CBRE Apartment Monitor Report February 2022 – owner occupier, purpose built (excl. social housing)

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Willis Bond on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


NZ Medical Association: Board Recommend Liquidation Of Association The NZMA Board met last night and unanimously agreed to recommend that members vote to liquidate the Association at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, said Board Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey... More>>



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>




FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>

Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 