MBIE Joins KiwiRail At New $100 Million Wellington Regional Business Hub

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is the latest tenant to join Willis Bond’s $100 million Blue Mountains Campus project in the Hutt Valley.

MBIE has signed a lease for 1,300 square metres in Stage One of the campus, which is one of Government Property Group’s new regional hubs and has been designed to accommodate other government agencies. It joins state-owned enterprise KiwiRail, which is leasing 2,700 square metres and building a new train control room at the campus.

Onsite works are well underway with the KiwiRail and MBIE teams set to occupy their new premises in early 2023.

Hon. Chris Hipkins, MP for Remutaka, visited the site today to view how works are progressing and see the scale of the 36,000 square metre campus.

David McGuinness, Willis Bond Managing Director (Development), says MBIE’s decision to lease space at Blue Mountains reinforces how the campus’ location, design and amenities suit the needs of a wide range of public and private organisations.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure that Blue Mountains Campus delivers what forward-thinking organisations like MBIE and KiwiRail need for their businesses and their people – a resilient hub with sustainable NABERSNZ and Green Star rated buildings, strong public transport links and great onsite amenity, all within an attractive green setting.

We are delighted that MBIE has chosen Blue Mountains Campus as its local regional hub and we hope to welcome other government agencies who are also looking for best-in-class property solutions that meet the needs of their people in the wider Wellington area,” says McGuinness.

Developed by Willis Bond, the Upper Hutt business campus includes a mix of strengthened existing buildings and new, sustainable commercial buildings designed to complement businesses already in Wellington’s CBD.

The campus’ new low-rise timber buildings feature very large efficient floors suited to large businesses or co-location of multiple organisations, which are due to be available from 2023.

“In addition to its natural resilency, all the campus’ new buildings target minimum 5-Star Green Star and NABERSNZ ratings. This means that by design, these facilities will reduce embodied carbon and operational emissions, use less water and power and cost less to run, all while being very comfortable and light with exceptional connections to an established green outlook,” continues McGuinness.

The site offers flexible, modern spaces with floorplates ranging from 450 square metres to 2,500 square metres and the ability for tenants to design and build their own bespoke premises.

“There’s capacity for tenants to take advantage of this, whether it be opting to build a specialist tech centre such as KiwiRail’s train control centre, a dedicated data centre, or specialist storage facility. They can also input into the early design to ensure their premises will cater for easy co-location with associated businesses or agencies,” says McGuinness.

There is also a host of onsite amenities including a large café, co-working space, generous end-of-trip facilities with showers and lockers, e-vehicle charging, health and wellness options and neighbouring childcare facilities.

“Being a regional business hub, the end-of-trip facilities and on-site amenities were top priority when we designed the campus, to ensure it is an attractive and inviting place, that people want to work,” says McGuinness.

The $100 million regional project is anticipated to generate local economic activity in excess of $250 million through job creation and greater opportunity, including the creation of 200 jobs and 20 new apprenticeships.

Expressions of interest are being sought for the final available 1,600 square metres of Stage One office space and 140 square metre café space, plus retail and office opportunities in later stages. Full details are available at bluemountainscampus.co.nz or via theresa@willisbond.co.nz.

