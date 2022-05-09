Fonterra Revises Its 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price
This reduces the
midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, from
$9.60 per kgMS to $9.30 per kgMS. Fonterra CEO Miles
Hurrell says the change in the forecast Farmgate Milk Price
is due to a number of recent events which have resulted in
short-term impacts on global demand for dairy products –
in particular, the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19, the
economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the Russia-Ukraine
conflict. “While the long-term outlook for dairy
remains positive, and we expect global demand and supply to
be more balanced over the rest of the year, we have seen
these short-term impacts flow through into pricing on the
Global Dairy Trade (GDT) platform. For example, average
prices for whole milk powder (WMP), a key driver of the milk
price, have decreased by 18% over the past four GDT
events. “As an exporter to 140 countries we deal
with these kinds of global events all the time, but right
now we’re seeing the impact of multiple events. Coupled
with inflationary pressures, it’s not surprising to see
buyers being cautious. “Our scale and ability to
move products between different markets and categories
remains important, and reinforces our strategic focus on
ensuring our milk is going into the highest value
products. “This will be disappointing for our
farmers, but the change in global dairy prices is coming off
record high levels. At a midpoint of $9.30 per kgMS, this
would continue to be the highest forecast Farmgate Milk
Price in the Co-op’s history and would see us contribute
almost $14 billion into New Zealand’s economy through milk
price payments, which supports the wellbeing of our local
communities. “Looking out to the rest of the year,
global milk production is expected to remain constrained as
high feed, fertiliser and energy costs continue to impact
production in the Northern Hemisphere, and we expect demand
to recover as the short-term impacts begin to
resolve. “While there is still a high level of
uncertainty in global markets, the majority of our milk has
been contracted for the season. It’s for this reason that
we’ve made the decision to narrow our forecast range to
+/- 20 cents. “As always, there are a number of
risks we are continuing to keep a close eye on, including
potential impacts on demand from inflationary pressures and
rising interest rates, increased volatility as a result of
high dairy prices, and further disruptions from COVID-19 and
geopolitical
events.” ENDS Fonterra
Communications Phone: +64 21 507 072 We’re
an Aotearoa, New Zealand dairy co-operative owned by 10,000
farming whānau (families). Through the spirit of
co-operation and a can-do attitude, Fonterra’s farmers,
along with 20,000 employees around the world, share the
goodness of our
milk through innovative consumer,
foodservice
and ingredient
brands. Sustainability
is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed
to leaving things in a better way than we found them.
Everyday people working hard to be Good Together in
the
community.
Fonterra
Co-operative Group Limited today revised its 2021/22
forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from $9.30 - $9.90 per
kgMS to $9.10 - $9.50 per kgMS.
For
further information contact:
About
Fonterra
This reduces the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, from $9.60 per kgMS to $9.30 per kgMS.
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says the change in the forecast Farmgate Milk Price is due to a number of recent events which have resulted in short-term impacts on global demand for dairy products – in particular, the lockdowns in China due to COVID-19, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“While the long-term outlook for dairy remains positive, and we expect global demand and supply to be more balanced over the rest of the year, we have seen these short-term impacts flow through into pricing on the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) platform. For example, average prices for whole milk powder (WMP), a key driver of the milk price, have decreased by 18% over the past four GDT events.
“As an exporter to 140 countries we deal with these kinds of global events all the time, but right now we’re seeing the impact of multiple events. Coupled with inflationary pressures, it’s not surprising to see buyers being cautious.
“Our scale and ability to move products between different markets and categories remains important, and reinforces our strategic focus on ensuring our milk is going into the highest value products.
“This will be disappointing for our farmers, but the change in global dairy prices is coming off record high levels. At a midpoint of $9.30 per kgMS, this would continue to be the highest forecast Farmgate Milk Price in the Co-op’s history and would see us contribute almost $14 billion into New Zealand’s economy through milk price payments, which supports the wellbeing of our local communities.
“Looking out to the rest of the year, global milk production is expected to remain constrained as high feed, fertiliser and energy costs continue to impact production in the Northern Hemisphere, and we expect demand to recover as the short-term impacts begin to resolve.
“While there is still a high level of uncertainty in global markets, the majority of our milk has been contracted for the season. It’s for this reason that we’ve made the decision to narrow our forecast range to +/- 20 cents.
“As always, there are a number of risks we are continuing to keep a close eye on, including potential impacts on demand from inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, increased volatility as a result of high dairy prices, and further disruptions from COVID-19 and geopolitical events.”
ENDS
Fonterra Communications
Phone: +64 21 507 072
We’re an Aotearoa, New Zealand dairy co-operative owned by 10,000 farming whānau (families). Through the spirit of co-operation and a can-do attitude, Fonterra’s farmers, along with 20,000 employees around the world, share the goodness of our milk through innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient brands. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to leaving things in a better way than we found them. Everyday people working hard to be Good Together in the community.