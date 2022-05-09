Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WEL Networks Launches We.EV - Driving Brighter Business Futures

Monday, 9 May 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: WEL Networks

Waikato-based Electricity Distributor WEL Networks has launched We.EV. We.EV is helping businesses get future-ready with their EV charging infrastructure.

From early adopters to EV newbies, We.EV is helping businesses save time and money, on transitioning their fleet; while supporting New Zealand’s Net Zero goal of becoming 100% renewable by 2030.

"As the world’s energy focus shifts to renewables and long-term sustainability - it’s good to know looking ahead is already a big part of what drives us in the first place. With world-class energy expertise, we’re excited to be at the forefront of the EV evolution," WEL Networks General Manager Energy Services Kerry Green says.

The We.EV team work with businesses to identify their needs for today, and tomorrow, ensuring a solution is future fit and tailored to suit the business.

"We.EV is all about the ‘we’ - us as a company putting our EV expertise and experience to good use, while working with the wider community to ease the energy burden.

"We don’t just install chargers, we analyse, investigate, design and provide an end-to-end solution to meet the customers’ needs to minimise costs now and into the future. Community owned, our vision is simple; to help businesses shape a better, more renewable future," he says.

For more information visit www.we-ev.co.nz

 

ENDS

 

For more information contact:

Samantha McPherson | Communications Business Partner, WEL Networks

Email: samantha.mcpherson@wel.co.nz, Tel: +64 (0)7 850 3374, Mobile: +64 (0)21 198 1093

