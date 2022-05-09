Buyers Eye Penthouse Office For Sale In Mt Eden CRL Hotspot

2 Enfield Street, Mt Eden

Business occupiers and add-value investors seeking to capitalise on growth sparked by Auckland’s city rail link are among potential buyers for a modern office for sale in Mt Eden.

The self-contained penthouse office sits on a prominent corner site opposite Mt Eden Station, which is undergoing a major redevelopment for the CRL’s expected opening in 2024.

Now on offer with vacant possession, the versatile Mt Eden property offers a flexible office layout on a large, underdeveloped site. It is expected to appeal to a range of businesses seeking a strategic CBD-fringe presence as well as presenting options for add-value investors.

The office at Unit 2D, 2 Enfield Street, Mt Eden, Auckland, is being marketed for sale by James Were, Jean-Paul Smit and Phil Haydock of Bayleys Auckland Central. Sale will be by way of a tender closing on Thursday 19th May, unless it is sold prior.

Were said the approximately 289-square metre freehold strata-titled property encompassed a modern full-floor office, plus a storage unit and seven car parks.

“The property comprises the top floor of a two-storey, architecturally designed office building with secure basement car parking.”

“The predominantly open-plan premises are fitted with a kitchenette, shower and separate male and female toilet facilities.”

“Office users will enjoy a pleasant working environment, with a generous stud height, plenty of natural light and attractive outlooks to Maungawhau/Mount Eden and surrounding areas,” said Were.

Built-in the 1990s, the property is constructed with concrete foundations, floors and framing. It has an A-Grade Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 130 percent of new building standard.

Smit said offices were a permitted activity under the site’s flexible Business – Mixed Use zoning under Auckland’s unitary plan, which allows numerous other uses such as residential, retail, food and beverage and healthcare.

The zone generally offers a building height limit of 18 metres plus two metres for roof form.

“Surrounding sites embody a mix of activities, with several office, retail and industrial properties. The area has also seen numerous successful apartment developments in recent years.”

“The impending completion of the CRL and a revamped Mt Eden Station is driving new growth and development in what is a highly strategic CBD-fringe location.”

“Following completion of the CRL, the surrounding land will offer the potential for more than 100,000 square metres of residential and commercial development. This stands to significantly elevate this area’s status as a hub of activity and amenity,” said Smit.

Haydock said that as well as benefiting from extensive bus and future world-class CRL train connections, the location offered good access to motorway onramps.

“The Enfield Street site lies a short distance from the vibrant Mt Eden village centre and the increasingly popular Symonds Street ridge precinct.

“Future occupiers will also benefit from its proximity to other affluent central Auckland suburbs such as Newmarket, Eden Terrace, Grafton, Ponsonby and Parnell, as well as the CBD some five minutes’ drive to the north,” said Haydock.

