OSACO Group Begins First Deployment In Longterm Contract To Provide Safeguarding Investigation Training For UNICEF

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 3:34 pm
Press Release: OSACO

New Zealand-based OSACO Group begins a safeguarding investigation training, investigation management, and mentoring project with UNICEF in Pakistan this week as the first deployment of its five-year contract with the international child advocacy charity to provide such services.

“This is a very significant piece of ongoing work for us,” says OSACO Group’s Managing Director Jaydene Buckley. “It involves us providing needs assessments, face-to-face training and ongoing mentoring for UNICEF PSEA (Protection of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) Investigators in Pakistan.

“This will mean that the investigators will be appropriately trained and supported to conduct their own investigations, which will in turn make a real difference to the lives of children in Pakistan.”

OSACO’s deployment in Pakistan will run through to the end of the year, alongside another OSACO deployment for UNICEF which has just started in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The opportunity to work with UNICEF is important,” says Jaydene, “because their organisation has a huge reach globally and its work has impact. In appointing OSACO to deliver these services UNICEF is signally its intention to conduct PSEA investigations that are robust, transparent and survivor centric, as all such investigations should be. They are setting a benchmark for all organisations, including those within New Zealand.”

OSACO Group consultants Steve Gibson and Rob Hotston are currently in Pakistan where they will hold four trainings in different locations around the country in May-June 2022.

