Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ring Ring! Vodafone Bringing Customers Better Quality, More Reliable Phone Calls

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:12 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone is delivering customers even better-quality voice calls now we have completed yet another New Zealand first, enabling Enhanced Voice Services (EVS, also known as HD+ calling) on our VoLTE and VoWiFi network for some Samsung and OPPO users.

The benefits of EVS include enhanced voice quality, better call resiliency during less-than-ideal network conditions (such as freak weather events) and improved network capacity. Also, as part of our continued upgrades, VoLTE call connections on devices will now take less than two seconds to connect on average, which to a customer can feel like an almost-instantaneous connection.

Tony Baird, Vodafone’s Chief Technology Officer is excited about this upgrade to our network. “Vodafone scoring yet another NZ first in the network space is so exciting as we continue to prove our customer-obsessed focus bringing them continual upgrades, builds and new technology. We’re also pumped as our customers get to reap the benefits of crisp, reliable calls.

“With EVS, VoLTE & Wifi Calling live, we’re enabling better quality and more reliable voice calling for so many customers. Many more devices will become EVS capable in the coming months, as Vodafone continues to be ahead of the curve for New Zealanders wanting the latest in mobile tech.”

These results come as Vodafone was named “Best in Test” by independent network auditing service umlaut in March 2022. After significant investments in Vodafone’s network over the past few years, umlaut officially announced that Vodafone has the best network across New Zealand, outperforming both Spark and 2 Degrees. During extensive drive testing of approximately 6,700 kilometres across New Zealand Vodafone scored 240/300, whereas Spark and 2 Degrees each scored 201/300.

According to the Commerce Commission’s Telecommunications Monitoring Report 2021, New Zealanders spend on average 171 minutes a month on voice calls, so having reliable connections with great quality audio continues to be vital for our day-to-day lives. EVS represents yet another advancement in voice technology, enabling Vodafone customers to experience remarkable technology as they chat on the phone to their hearts content.

A huge congratulations and thank you to the team that worked on this improvement. For more information about what devices are already capable with EVS/HD+ calling, please follow this link: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 