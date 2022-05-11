Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lygon Completes New Zealand Pilot Program

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: Lygon

Lygon, the Australian creator of the world’s first digital bank guarantee, today announced it has completed a rigorous pilot program in New Zealand, paving the way for its expansion into the country later this year.

 

The pilot program involved six customers across government, construction, property, manufacturing, and retail industries.

 

During the pilot, Auckland City Council, Schindler Lifts NZ, Kalmar Construction, Traffic Systems Limited, Coffee Club, and Scentre Group successfully created, amended, cancelled and transferred digital performance bonds and commercial agreements using Lygon’s Arc platform.

 

Lygon’s blockchain-based Arc platform provides substantial benefits to all parties involved in the bank guarantee process, with the digitalisation of bank guarantees eliminating the inefficiencies, costs, risk of fraud and handling errors associated with the traditional paper-based system.

 

Jill Lee, Business Controller at Schindler Lifts NZ said: “Dealing with high volumes of paper bank guarantees is very time-consuming and therefore comes at a significant cost to the business.

 

“Lygon’s Arc platform not only removes the laborious task of handling paper-based guarantees, which includes endless couriering and amending physical documents, it also eliminates the considerable environmental impact that occurs in the process.

 

“We are thrilled to be a part of this digital transformation that will allow access to digital bank guarantees anytime, anywhere.”

 

Bradley Jacobs, Director at The Coffee Club said: “We have over 60 franchises across New Zealand that require paper bank guarantees, all of which have to be tracked and managed for years, posing an ongoing logistical challenge.

 

“Lygon’s technology alleviates the administrative burden altogether, providing a secure platform that offers complete access and visibility to all parties at all times.”

 

Lygon’s General Manager for New Zealand, Nicole Waaka, explained that the pilot program enabled Lygon to use the feedback from the participants to finesse and improve the platform.

 

“Taking on board and integrating customer feedback was a critical part of ensuring that our platform is fit-for-purpose for Kiwi businesses,” Ms. Waaka said.

 

“The success of this pilot program has reinforced our belief that Lygon’s digital bank guarantees are not only feasible within New Zealand’s financial and legal ecosystem, but they are also urgently needed.

 

“We look forward to officially offering Kiwi businesses access to Lygon’s core technology in the coming months.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Lygon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 