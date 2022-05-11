Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism Industry Excited By Next Phase Of Border Reopening

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry warmly welcomes today’s announcement by the Prime Minister that the opening date for visa-required travellers to enter New Zealand is being brought forward to 31 July 2022 – and that pre-departure testing would be dropped by the same date.

This announcement gives travellers from markets like China and India the confidence to book their trips to New Zealand for when they are able to travel.

The reopening of the maritime border at the same time is also welcome and means cruise lines can start confirming port calls and preparing ships with certainty for the 2022-23 season. This will support regions across New Zealand where cruise is an important component of their tourism economy.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) says as the borders reopen, the industry is seeking great people who are passionate about New Zealand to provide amazing experiences. Removing barriers to recruiting staff from overseas when a suitable New Zealander cannot be found will be pivotal to the industry’s recovery.

“Offering a great visitor experience is critical to New Zealand’s reputation as a destination,” says TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram.

“We appreciate additional measures to support the tourism industry announced today, in particular the Government’s decision to phase in the median wage requirement for the new Accredited Employer Work Visa. This will give tourism operators time to get their businesses healthy again while rebuilding the workforce,” she says.

TIA advocated for a phased approach of the wage requirement, citing the overall position of the tourism industry and the need for trading confidence to return. A number of TIA stakeholders are already paying median wage for some skilled roles. Many are also working towards or currently paying the Living Wage of $22.75.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 