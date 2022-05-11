Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Impossible Foods Rejects Complaint

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods says a complaint made to the Commerce Commission over the labelling of its plant-based burger product is wrong.

GE Free NZ has complained about what it claims is the non-disclosure of GM soy protein as a main ingredient in the production of the Impossible burger product, which in March went on sale at Countdown, following its New Zealand launch via a number of foodservice outlets last year.

But an Impossible Foods spokesperson said GE Free NZ’s complaint was incorrect and the company was transparent about the ingredients in its products.

“Our packaging is labelled in accordance with Australian and New Zealand GM regulations, which clearly states that the only GM ingredient in Impossible Beef Made From Plants sold in Australia and New Zealand is soy leghemoglobin,” the spokesperson said.

“The false claim that this product contains genetically modified soy protein simply isn’t true.”

In other markets overseas, the Impossible Burger does contain GM soy protein.

