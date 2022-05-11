On Its 40th Birthday, Flight Centre Looks To The Future With FCB 4.0

Celebrating 40 years in business this month, the Flight Centre team is not resting on its laurels and has bold plans for the future.

After opening its first shop in Australia in 1982 – the travel group has since grown to be a global company in 27 countries with multiple brands, including the original, red and white Flight Centre stores, Travel Associates, its independents, plus the group’s corporate arm – Corporate Traveller and FCM.

Flight Centre Travel Group’s CEO and Founder, Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner says the company has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

“More than 40 years ago, I flew to London as a uni grad and had a hairbrained idea that buying a run-down double decker bus would be a cheap, but effective way to drive around Europe. A few friends liked the idea too and pretty soon, we worked out people would actually be willing to pay to come along with us on some of our fun.

“That was the start of Top Deck Travel and became the catalyst for the birth of Flight Centre.”

Looking ahead and embracing Flight Centre’s three core assets - its people, its product, and its global retail footprint - the brand has outlined an industry-first blended ecosystem of technology and traditional booking systems with Flight Centre Brand 4.0.

At the heart of FCB 4.0 is Flight Centre’s ‘omni-retailing’ concept. This ties together the different ways Flight Centre clients book travel: in-store, on mobile or desktop, over the phone or via the Flight Centre app.

The cornerstone of the omni-retailing platform is Flight Centre’s new soon-to-launch global website with world-class booking functionality.

The site will showcase a standardised global brand, with regional and in-store functionality for bookable travel products, pricing, and promotion.

“We've used the past two years to right-size the business and reinvent Flight Centre after taking stock of our future ambitions. Without leaving our core assets behind, we’re moving from a world of complexity to one of simplicity for our customers and consultants,” says Mr Turner.

Flight Centre Travel Group’s New Zealand Managing Director, David Coombes says travel has bounced back quicker than expected in New Zealand with the company already trading at over 60% of what they were selling pre-Covid, but with only 25% of the staff.

“This is why the time is right to focus on creating a savvier and more streamlined business model. As such, we are improving the value and expertise of our consultants who will operate in a face-to-face environment, supported by the most sophisticated of online platforms.”

The FCB 4.0 model seamlessly connects the consultant and the customer, in both the physical and online environment, by featuring:

A dynamic and globalised pricing strategy

Consistent Flight Centre client experience no matter the location

Helio , a first-class intuitive booking system with automated best deal search

, a first-class intuitive booking system with automated best deal search CustomerOne , a refined customer sales management tool

, a refined customer sales management tool Single view display of all booking data of the end-to-end journey for both client and consultant.



“Our new online platform will feature a single booking portal that customers and consultants can access seamlessly, whether the booking is made in-store or online. Via our new omni-retail model, the business will increase its online sales to 40% of total transactional value by 2025.”



In that time, Flight Centre envisions changes in the travel industry as customers put regional and global sustainability top of mind when booking holidays.



"To meet this evolving customer demand, Flight Centre Travel Group’s booking platforms have also been designed to inform and help clients make decisions around their travel options, providing CO2reporting and carbon offsetting solutions that contribute to positive climate action," says Mr Coombes.

"Our suppliers are also taking positive steps to reduce their impact, with many of our preferred partners having implemented comprehensive environmental and broader Corporate Social Responsibility strategies."



In its 40 years of operation, Flight Centre has weathered natural disasters, pandemics, and aviation crises.



Skroo Turner says through it all, its people have always been its priority and greatest asset.

“The Flight Centre people are our biggest asset and our biggest differentiator in the global market. This is the essential difference between us and our competitors.



“We've been the catalyst for millions of amazing travel experiences over the past 40 years. We look forward to organising many more million flights and trips, both with our customers and our consultants truly co-captaining the Flight Centre journey together for the first time.”

