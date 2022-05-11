Glass Splashbacks Remain A Favourite In The Kitchen

It used to be that the tile reigned supreme in the world of kitchen splashbacks. However, as our aesthetic preferences and the ways in which we use our spaces have changed, splashbacks have become more varied.

While materials like stone, ceramic, glass, and metal all come with their own sets of pros and cons, a winning favourite has got to be glass. One of the main reasons for the popularity of glass splashbacks in NZ is the material’s practicality. In fact, glass seems to be outstripping tiles as the material of choice when it comes to splashbacks primarily because it’s far easier to clean. With tiles, you have to constantly contend with cleaning both the individual tiles and the surrounding grout. Glass splashbacks, however, come in tailor-made solid panes, which means that you only need to clean a single surface.

A further benefit is that glass is exceptionally stain and heat resistant. These attributes make this material a welcome addition to the kitchen, where stains and heat are inevitable, as it is unlikely to crack and will not discolour with age or regular use. The non-porous nature of glass also means that it will not absorb spills – as can be the case with tile or stone splashback options – which makes it far easier to simply wipe up any messes that occur.

While glass splashbacks might not be well-suited for all design styles, it is possible to customise the colour and pattern, which makes glass a versatile option for many modern design aesthetics, including minimalist, maximalist, and mid-century modern.

This particular splashback type is not DIY-friendly, as you’ll need the help of professionals to cut and install it. But, it is especially durable and offers a pleasing design element to most kitchens, which is likely to cement its use for years to come.

