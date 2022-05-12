Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Network 4 Learning

All three schools based in the Chatham Islands became better connected this April, with Network for Learning (N4L) and Wireless Nation rolling out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network. N4L is proud to support this initiative, which is a result of the Ministry of Education’s mission to connect every school in Aotearoa, even the smallest remote schools with less than ten students.

The network gives students and teachers in Kaingaroa School, Pitt Island School and Te One School access to a more reliable internet connection and increased internet speeds.

Prior to the upgrade, the Chatham Islands frequently experienced internet outages due to their remote location and wet and windy climate.

Philip Graydon, Principal of Kaingaroa School says the internet is three times faster than before.

“It’s now reliable especially when our students are on Mathletics! Previously, about 30% of Zoom calls would fail and drop out. Since the install, no Zoom or Teams calls have failed.”

N4L CEO, Larrie Moore says, “One of our priorities at N4L is ensuring all schools and kura across the country have access to a network that’s fit for purpose. Schools’ terrain and remoteness can make this a challenge, so we’re delighted to be able to bring 4G to these three schools.

The new network will offer more learning opportunities and experiences to ākonga, giving them brighter futures,” he adds.

N4L worked closely with Wireless Nation to deliver the 4G Fixed Wireless Broadband service for the Chatham Islands schools.

“Wireless Nation is delighted to partner with N4L to achieve a successful upgrade rollout, despite challenges in logistics.” says Wireless Nation General Manager, Andy Derleth.

“The new 4G network is a major leap for the community to have access to simple and easily deployable 4G Wireless Broadband offerings," he adds.

Rob Campbell, Group Manager – Business Services, Te Puna Hanganga, Matihiko comments: “A key objective for the Ministry of Education is to reduce barriers to education, and continually improving the Managed Network service is an essential component to meet this in an increasingly digital world. This improved service for some of New Zealand’s most geographically remote schools means better connectivity for the learners and their local communities. The Ministry is very pleased with the work N4L and Wireless Nation have done to enhance connectivity for schools on the Chatham Islands.”

The new Chatham Island RCG network has been possible because of the Government’s Rural Broadband Initiative phase two.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Network 4 Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 