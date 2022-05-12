New GM Marketing & Digital – Lyndsey Francis

Public Trust has announced the appointment of Lyndsey Francis to the role of GM Marketing & Digital.

Lyndsey joins Public Trust from Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission where she has held the role of Director, Marketing as part of their Executive team for the past three years. Prior to her work at the Commission, Lyndsey held roles at TVNZ and for a number of media agencies.

With her extensive experience across a number of disciplines including brand, marketing, product and communications, Lyndsey will bring strong capability in developing marketing strategy and data and insight-led decision-making to her new role at the nearly 150-year-old Crown entity.

“Digital technologies play an increasingly important role in enabling access to the estate management products and services provided by organisations such as Public Trust,” says Lyndsey. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring the external communication and engagement together with a key delivery channel to support Public Trust’s ambition around getting more Kiwis protected with these important products and services.”

Lyndsey will begin her new role with Public Trust on Monday 13 June.

About Public Trust

Public Trust is a self-funded autonomous Crown Entity employing over 400 people across our corporate offices and network of customer centres.

Our purpose is to empower all New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies. We do this through our work as New Zealand’s largest provider of estate planning and management services. We are also one of the country’s largest charitable trust administrators and advisers, helping more than 420 charities to set up trusts and distribute funds back to our communities. Our Investments team manages around $1.2bn of funds, primarily for charities, estate beneficiaries and students (through our Fee Protect service). Public Trust’s Corporate Trustee Services offer some of Australasia’s best-known institutions a full range of trustee services and we supervise a number of KiwiSaver and superannuation scheme providers.

