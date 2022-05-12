Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New GM Marketing & Digital – Lyndsey Francis

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Public Trust

Public Trust has announced the appointment of Lyndsey Francis to the role of GM Marketing & Digital.

Lyndsey joins Public Trust from Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission where she has held the role of Director, Marketing as part of their Executive team for the past three years. Prior to her work at the Commission, Lyndsey held roles at TVNZ and for a number of media agencies.

With her extensive experience across a number of disciplines including brand, marketing, product and communications, Lyndsey will bring strong capability in developing marketing strategy and data and insight-led decision-making to her new role at the nearly 150-year-old Crown entity.

“Digital technologies play an increasingly important role in enabling access to the estate management products and services provided by organisations such as Public Trust,” says Lyndsey. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to bring the external communication and engagement together with a key delivery channel to support Public Trust’s ambition around getting more Kiwis protected with these important products and services.”

Lyndsey will begin her new role with Public Trust on Monday 13 June.

About Public Trust

Public Trust is a self-funded autonomous Crown Entity employing over 400 people across our corporate offices and network of customer centres.

Our purpose is to empower all New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies. We do this through our work as New Zealand’s largest provider of estate planning and management services. We are also one of the country’s largest charitable trust administrators and advisers, helping more than 420 charities to set up trusts and distribute funds back to our communities. Our Investments team manages around $1.2bn of funds, primarily for charities, estate beneficiaries and students (through our Fee Protect service). Public Trust’s Corporate Trustee Services offer some of Australasia’s best-known institutions a full range of trustee services and we supervise a number of KiwiSaver and superannuation scheme providers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Public Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 