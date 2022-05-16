Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dentists Support Industrial Action By Public Sector Oral Health Therapists, Dental Therapists And Dental Assistants

Monday, 16 May 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is backing industrial action currently being undertaken by members of the Public Service Association, which includes Oral Health Therapists.

NZDA Access to Care spokesperson Dr Katie Ayers says Oral Health Therapists invest thousands of dollars in their education but commence their professional careers on unreasonably low wages.

“Oral Health Therapists complete three-year University degrees and most will incur significant debt in the process. They then start on an hourly rate as low as $22.50 per hour in the public system – barely over minimum wage,” said Dr Ayers.

“We do want to acknowledge that this action will be disruptive to our members, and those requiring public dental care, but this is a crucial issue that needs to be brought to wider attention.

“Strike action is always disruptive, but New Zealand’s Community Oral Health Service, established over 100 years ago and which was once the envy of the world, is now desperately under-resourced and in a critical condition. With over 50% of children overdue for their dental check-ups in some DHBs we urgently need to address the workforce issues which have been festering for years.

“It is a situation that is unsustainable, it requires more funding and the Government must step up here,” concludes Dr Ayers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 