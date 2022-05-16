Dentists Support Industrial Action By Public Sector Oral Health Therapists, Dental Therapists And Dental Assistants

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is backing industrial action currently being undertaken by members of the Public Service Association, which includes Oral Health Therapists.

NZDA Access to Care spokesperson Dr Katie Ayers says Oral Health Therapists invest thousands of dollars in their education but commence their professional careers on unreasonably low wages.

“Oral Health Therapists complete three-year University degrees and most will incur significant debt in the process. They then start on an hourly rate as low as $22.50 per hour in the public system – barely over minimum wage,” said Dr Ayers.

“We do want to acknowledge that this action will be disruptive to our members, and those requiring public dental care, but this is a crucial issue that needs to be brought to wider attention.

“Strike action is always disruptive, but New Zealand’s Community Oral Health Service, established over 100 years ago and which was once the envy of the world, is now desperately under-resourced and in a critical condition. With over 50% of children overdue for their dental check-ups in some DHBs we urgently need to address the workforce issues which have been festering for years.

“It is a situation that is unsustainable, it requires more funding and the Government must step up here,” concludes Dr Ayers.

