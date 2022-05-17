Chris Greening Takes The Helm As QT Wellington General Manager

QT Hotels & Resorts is excited to share the appointment of Chris Greening as General Manager of QT Wellington.

No stranger to the designer hotel collection, Greening joins QT Wellington from the group’s beachside resort in the sunshine state, QT Gold Coast. Chris brings with him over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked in New Zealand and Australia, across a number of luxury hotel brands including General Manager of Crystalbrook Albion, and roles in the luxury space such as Hayman Island Resort, and Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley.

General Manager for New Zealand Operations at EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment, Simon White, welcomes Greening’s in-depth knowledge of the QT brand. White says, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the General Manager position at QT Wellington. With his extensive experience in hotel management, I have no doubt he will be a fantastic leader and mentor for the team here.”

Greening says about the move, “I’m excited to take up this opportunity and lead a talented team in a hotel with such a unique history. I’m looking forward to watching such a cosmopolitan city come alive again as it reopens to international travel. We are gearing up for a great 2022 and beyond.”

The 180 room hotel is located minutes from the entertainment district, and directly across from the national museum, Te Papa Tongarewa. Capturing the heart of New Zealand’s creative capital, guests can immerse themselves in a fascinating fusion of art and luxury, even staying in Gallery 4 rooms, each with bespoke artwork created by a New Zealand artist. QT Wellington is where those in the know come for a taste of the avant-garde, while indulging in their most creative selves.

QT Wellington is home to the award-winning Hippopotamus Restaurant and Cocktail Bar and Asian eating house and bar, Hot Sauce.

Greening commenced his role in April.

