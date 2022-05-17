Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fishers Caught With 45 Times Daily Snapper Limit Face Prosecution

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

MPI Fishery Officers have caught a group of fishers with more than 45 times the daily snapper limit.

Late last week (12 May) two Fishery Officers were doing boat inspections at the Halfmoon Bay boat ramp in East Auckland. During these checks they found a group of five recreational fishers with what appeared to be a large haul of fish on board.

“A closer inspection by our Fishery Officers discovered they had 348 fish. Most (317) were Snapper, with a total weight of just under 200kg. Ninety-five of the Snapper they had were undersize,” says Andre Espinoza, MPI's West North Island Regional Manager Fish Compliance.

The five fishers will likely face prosecution under the Fisheries Act and their vessel has been seized by Ministry for Primary Industries.

The daily limit for catching Snapper on the East Coast of Auckland in the Hauraki Gulf is seven per person with a minimum size of 30cm.

“We work hard to protect fishing resources so that current and future generations can enjoy catching a feed of kaimoana.

“When people take this obviously illegal haul of fish - along with many of them being undersize – they threaten the sustainability of the fishery.

“The rules are there for a reason and when we find evidence of deliberate rule-breaking, you can be assured we will take action,” Mr Espinoza says.

MPI encourages all recreational fishers to know the fishing rules for your area. The best way of doing this is to download the NZ Fishing Rules app

If you become aware of any suspicious fishing activity, call us on 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>



Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 