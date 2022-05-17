Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Senior Underwriter Appointed At Delta Insurance

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: Delta Insurance

Delta Insurance Group has appointed Natasha Plesnik as a Senior Underwriter in its New Zealand office.

Ms Plesnik is an experienced insurance professional with more than 20 years in the industry. She began her insurance career with NZI in 2000 before moving to the UK where she worked as a commercial and liability underwriter with IAG and QBE before taking up Senior Liability Underwriter roles with Lumley, QBE and AIG.

In her new role at Delta Insurance NZ, she will support all the company’s liability lines.

Ms Plesnik says she was attracted to Delta by the company’s reputation for rapid and successful growth, having a supportive, flexible and friendly working environment and an interesting and innovative product portfolio. “I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge of insurance and working in those new, niche product areas Delta has pioneered.”

Delta Insurance New Zealand Underwriting Manager Adrian Sweeney says Ms Plesnik’s appointment further bolsters the company’s current expansion programme. “Natasha brings an impressive skillset and breadth of global experience to our team.”

Outside work, Ms Plesnik enjoys time with her family, skiing and hiking.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Delta Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


MPI: Dry Autumn In Waikato And South Auckland Leads To Drought Classification Drought conditions affecting the primary sector in the Waikato and South Auckland were today classified as a medium-scale adverse event, enabling a package of support for farmers and growers... More>>



Commerce Commission: Invites Feedback On Its Initial Views Of Wellington Airport’s Pricing Decisions
The Commerce Commission is inviting feedback on its initial views, released today, about Wellington Airport’s pricing decisions for specified airport services, such as aircraft parking or airfield and passenger terminal charges, for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024... More>>



Government: Lower Card Fees On Way For Business, Consumers
A Bill to help lower the fees charged when credit and debit transactions are made, will save New Zealand businesses around $74 million a year... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Rents Up By Around 3% In Most Areas
The average weekly rent paid for homes in most areas of Auckland has risen by around 3 percent year-on-year. The figures for end March from more than 16,000 properties... More>>


DoC: Smeagol The ‘Gravel Maggot’ Leaves Its Rare Mark On The Remote West Coast
An extremely rare species of sea slug or ‘gravel maggot’ has been detected for the first time on a remote beach in South Westland... More>>



Immigration: Annual Net Migration Loss Of 7,300
The provisional net loss of 7,300 people in the year ended March 2022 was the lowest net migration for a March year since 2012, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 