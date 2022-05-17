Senior Underwriter Appointed At Delta Insurance

Delta Insurance Group has appointed Natasha Plesnik as a Senior Underwriter in its New Zealand office.

Ms Plesnik is an experienced insurance professional with more than 20 years in the industry. She began her insurance career with NZI in 2000 before moving to the UK where she worked as a commercial and liability underwriter with IAG and QBE before taking up Senior Liability Underwriter roles with Lumley, QBE and AIG.

In her new role at Delta Insurance NZ, she will support all the company’s liability lines.

Ms Plesnik says she was attracted to Delta by the company’s reputation for rapid and successful growth, having a supportive, flexible and friendly working environment and an interesting and innovative product portfolio. “I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge of insurance and working in those new, niche product areas Delta has pioneered.”

Delta Insurance New Zealand Underwriting Manager Adrian Sweeney says Ms Plesnik’s appointment further bolsters the company’s current expansion programme. “Natasha brings an impressive skillset and breadth of global experience to our team.”

Outside work, Ms Plesnik enjoys time with her family, skiing and hiking.

