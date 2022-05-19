Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Destination Queenstown Appoints New Chief Executive

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 9:13 am
Press Release: Destination Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand (19 May 2022) – The Board of Destination Queenstown (DQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mat Woods to the position of Chief Executive.

Mr Woods brings extensive experience across senior tourism, retail and sales roles to the position and will commence with DQ on 20 June.

Most recently Mr Woods has held the role of General Manager at NZ Fine Touring and prior to that he was GM of Queenstown Experience at RealNZ and Head of Sales & Services at Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone. Before entering tourism, Mr Woods had run operations for Torpedo7 and been Managing Director of R&R Sport.

He is also currently the Chair of Lake Wānaka Tourism and on the Snow Sports NZ Board.

Destination Queenstown Chair Richard Thomas says both he and the DQ Board are delighted to welcome Mr Woods into the CE position.

“Mat has a strong passion for Queenstown and for our reputation as a world-class visitor destination. He brings strong leadership and commercial skills and a deep focus and understanding of revenue generation. He is entrepreneurial and has a solid history of building businesses.

“The DQ Board were impressed with Mat’s energetic approach and his understanding of the issues, the sector and his involvement in the development of the region’s destination management plan. Mat has strong stakeholder management skills and being Chair of Lake Wānaka Tourism has given him sound understanding of an RTO which will enable him to hit the ground running,” said Mr Thomas.

Mr Woods said he is excited to take on the role and looking forward to getting started next month.

