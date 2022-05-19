What’s Streaming This June On Acorn TV In New Zealand

Premieres Monday, 27th June 2022

GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES, SERIES 3

Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin, Full House, Spin City) has a gift for finding rare treasures hidden in garage sales that she can resell at her consignment store, ‘Rags to Riches’. But her keen eye for searching out valuables also gets her involved in mysteries and criminal investigations that she uncovers at the second-hand sales she frequents. The engrossing cases continue with five TV movies premiering this June.

In A Case of Murder, Jennifer purchases a reel-to-reel tape recorder from a garage sale and finds herself eavesdropping on a very private and anxious moment for a therapist. Just days later, his body is found in an apartment he rented on the sly - stabbed to death. In The Mask of Murder, the contents of an abandoned storage locker provide a series of complex leads when a body turns up on the premises and in Murder in D Minor, Jennifer must connect the clues offered by a rare German piano and a vandalised painting to solve a murder and find a hidden cache of treasures.

In The Pandora’s Box Murders, Jennifer is given a puzzle box to solve but when the customer who provided it is found dead, Jenn knows that whatever is inside the locked receptacle could lead her to the killer and in Picture a Murder, the discovery of a photograph taken in the final moments of a man’s life suggest that his death may not have been down to natural causes.

Premieres Monday, 6th June 2022

NEWTON’S LAW

“Good escapist fun” - The New York Times

"Intelligent, stylish and nicely romantic" - The Australian

From the team behind Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries - Josephine Newton (Claudia Karvan, Love My Way) is a suburban solicitor with an overdeveloped sense of responsibility, attempting to make a return to her briefly glorious stint at the Bar.

After Josephine's modest neighbourhood practice is incinerated by arson, she is persuaded by an old university friend and not-so-secret admirer, Lewis Hughes QC (Toby Schmitz), to join the high-flying Knox Chambers. With her marriage collapsing and motherhood fast losing its charm, Josephine decides it's time to once again put on her wig and barrister's robe.

Premieres Friday, 20th June 2022

CROSSROADS

Sophie Cross (Alexia Barlier), a brilliant attorney, is enjoying a beautiful summer’s day in the North Sea dunes with her 5-year-old son, Arthur, when he vanishes into thin air. She only leaves the boy alone for a few seconds, but that's all it takes.

It's the start of a terrible nightmare for Sophie and her husband Thomas Leclercq (Thomas Jouannet), a razor-sharp police commissioner who's crushed by his son's disappearance, finding himself powerless to solve it. As the days then weeks roll by, the investigation goes nowhere and doubts and suspicions start to creep in: was Arthur really abducted?

Monday, 6th June

NEWTON’S LAW

From the team behind Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, this Australian legal drama follows Joesphine Newton, a skilled lawyer juggling her busy life along with a full case load of quirky clients. Alongside her failing marriage and angsty teenage daughter’s problems, her two worlds collide, bringing in some legal tension from former clients. (8 EPS, 2017)

Monday, 13th June

CROWNIES

Marta Dusseldorp stars in this prequel to the much-acclaimed legal drama Janet King. The young lawyers of the Office of Public Prosecutions find that their passion for justice comes into conflict with the realities of a system that struggles to protect the vulnerable. The issues that arise in their fast-paced workplace begin to highlight the moral dilemmas and genuine problems facing society. (22 EPS, 2011)

Friday, 20th May

CROSSROADS

Sophie Cross (Alexia Barlier), a brilliant attorney, is enjoying a beautiful summer’s day in the North Sea dunes with her 5-year-old son, Arthur when he vanishes into thin air. She only leaves the boy alone for a few seconds, but that's all it takes. It's the start of a terrible nightmare for Sophie and her husband, with questions eventually being raised as to whether he was actually abducted in the first place. (6 EPS, 2021)

Monday, 27th June

GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES, SERIES 3 (5 TV MOVIES)

Jennifer Shannon (Lori Loughlin) has a gift for finding rare treasures hidden in garage sales that she can resell at her consignment store, ‘Rags to Riches’. But her keen eye for searching out valuables also gets her involved in mysteries and criminal investigations that she uncovers at the second-hand sales she frequents.

