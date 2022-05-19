Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ofi Outlines Sustainability Focus At New Tokoroa Plant

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Olam Food Ingredients

Tokoroa plant construction underway.

ofi (olam food ingredients) has announced a range of actions to support its sustainability goals across its New Zealand operations, including building its sustainability team and enhancing a sustainably minded approach at its plant.

Plant construction is progressing well, and the plant remains on track for opening at the start of the 2023 season.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Warren Landles as Sustainability Manager for ofi New Zealand. Warren will be leading our sustainability initiatives on-farm and in our operations as well. We are delighted to have someone with his depth of experience join our team,” said Paul Rennie, Operations Director, ofi New Zealand.

Mr Landles joins ofi from Miraka, where he held senior sustainability and on-farm excellence roles. He brings a wealth of international experience in farming and sustainability to ofi.

Warren Landles - ofi Sustainability Manager

“At a global level, ofi works to a comprehensive sustainability framework that is aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact. Technology plays a key role in ofi’s global approach, and the same will apply here in New Zealand, where we are adopting technology that helps us minimize our environmental impact.

“All aspects of our new plant are being designed to maximize renewable energy use, minimise pollution and water use and ensure waste is handled in the most sustainable way possible. One of the key commitments is that we will operate a biomass boiler that will be fueled with sustainably sourced wood fiber. This will help us ensure our milk processing is energy efficient and low impact,” he said.

On farm, Landles said the focus will be supporting existing efforts and partnering with ofi farmers to help them achieve their goals under He Waka Eke Noa, the industry blueprint for reducing emissions and building resilience to climate change.

“At a farm level, one of our focus areas is methane, so we are looking at tools and technologies that can support farmers to achieve meaningful on-farm emission reductions through methane mitigation. We will also help them with riparian planting by providing cost-price native plants that we will grow in a nursery facility on site, using treated wastewater from our milk processing operations in the nursery,” Mr Landles said.

ofi is also exploring ways to repurpose ash waste from the wood fiber burning process in commercial compost.

“We’re pleased to see our plans coming to life as the plant construction progresses and we are looking forward to playing a constructive role in the New Zealand dairy sector’s sustainability journey in the future,” Mr Rennie said.

