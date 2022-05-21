Ryman Healthcare Plans New Village In Rolleston

New $205 million village will free up homes and boost the Canterbury economy

Ryman Healthcare is planning to build a new $205 million retirement village in the fast-growing town of Rolleston on the outskirts of Christchurch.

The new village in Rolleston’s Faringdon development would be home to more than 280 residents. Ryman plans to build townhouses and serviced apartments along with a care centre offering resthome, hospital and dementia care.

The land is on a 9.5-hectare site on Goulds Rd and would service the growing retirement population to the south of Christchurch and mid-Canterbury.

The Rolleston site is a 9.5-hectare site on Goulds Rd in Rolleston’s Faringdon development.

Ryman Chief Construction Officer Chris Evans said Rolleston had doubled in size since the Christchurch earthquakes and had a growing number of retirees.

Faringdon is a new master-planned community with brand new infrastructure and is already home to 6,000 residents.

“Our analysis shows there is a shortage of retirement living and care options in the area and this will only grow in the years ahead as the population ages.

“The site is close to everything Rolleston has to offer and makes it a compelling buy for us. It has all the makings of a fantastic spot for a Ryman community, and we can’t wait to start building.’’

The new village will employ more than 200 construction workers during its peak and it will create about 120 full-and part-time time jobs once the village opens.

Ryman already has eight villages in Canterbury which are home to 2,080 residents.

Ryman is building new villages at Riccarton Park and Northwood and has permission to build another new village on Park Terrace, overlooking Hagley Park, in Christchurch.

The company was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and has grown to become New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator, and the fastest growing operator in Victoria.

All Ryman villages are named after significant people from the community and Mr Evans said naming suggestions for the new village would be welcomed.

Other names include Sir Edmund Hillary, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Dame Malvina Major, Possum Bourne and Linda Jones.

