Wānaka PR Consultancy Scoops National Award

Wānaka communications consultancy Scope Media has won a top national award at the prestigious Public Relations Institute of New Zealand Awards.

The boutique marketing communications and digital PR consultancy won Best Small-to-Medium PR Consultancy of the Year Award in Auckland on Friday night.

Scope Media managing director Celia Crosbie says the awards entry process was a robust exercise, requiring entrants to demonstrate strategic thinking with clients, the ability to deliver against a brief and provide evidence of success – both for clients and commercial results for the business.

“This is the award we’ve had our sights set on for several years but we haven’t felt ready to enter till this year,” Crosbie says. “Our extremely talented Wānaka-based team of marketing communications professionals punch above our weight in the work we do across the district and nationwide, but to be recognised formally as one of the best in the business is so awesome.”

The entry included case studies of work that Scope Media produced over the past year – notably, the Home for Healthier Business talent attraction campaign for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Economic Development Unit, and a regular glossy lifestyle magazine, Property Style, for New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty that has a 30,000 circulation nationwide and has become an essential marketing tool for the real estate company.

The judges’ citation says: “Scope Media is an excellent example of a small consultancy displaying resilience, entrepreneurial commitment and adaptability in the face of extreme business adversity. When the Covid pandemic caused a collapse of the tourism and hospitality industries in their local community, Scope had the confidence and the creativity to offer affordable PR strategies and programmes that enabled it to continue to grow its revenues.As well as working on a project to diversify the Queenstown Lakes District economy, Scope Media became a registered service provider to tap into Government funding for local tourism companies and provided much-needed marketing support for dozens of local businesses.”

Crosbie adds: “We care about our community and are passionate about helping brands and communities flourish, so it made sense for us to design packages to help local businesses that are doing it tough. We’ve been able to continue making meaningful connections with our people and place, through the privilege of being able to tell their stories.”



